Pedestrian dies in fatal crash in Los Banos

— A 51-year-old Los Banos woman died Friday after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Pacheco Boulevard, police said.

Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said the woman, whose identity was not released Tuesday pending notification of next of kin, was walking northbound across W. Pacheco Boulevard, near Santos Ford, at 8:17 p.m. when she was hit by a 2002 GMC Yukon that traveling westbound.

California Highway Patrol Los Banos officers were the first on scene. With Los Banos emergency personnel, they tried to revive the woman, Reyna said. But she was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation appears to show that the woman wasn’t walking in a crosswalk, Reyna said.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Los Banos resident Mario Vazquez, was cited for a suspended license. Vazquez wasn’t intoxicated and officials don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision, Reyna said.

The collision caused West Pacheco Boulevard to shut down for several hours while police investigated the incident.

