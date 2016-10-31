Los Banos schools celebrate Halloween with parades

— R.M. Miano Elementary student Brian Macias said his mom chose his police officer Halloween costume for the school’s parade Monday morning.

But he still had fun with it.

“Earlier, I chased someone who was dressed like a criminal,” the 9-year-old student said.

Brian was one of thousands of kids dressed up for the Los Banos Unified School District elementary schools’ annual Halloween parades.

At Miano, East B Street was closed down as parents lined the streets and students of each grade level marched to the sound of the Pacheco High School Marching Band.

Students went from the school east on East B Street before turning north on North Santa Rita Street, west on Willmott Road, then south on North Santa Ana Street back to the school.

Other elementary schools in the district held a Halloween, or “Fall,” parade Monday, including Los Banos, Westside, Charleston, Henry Miller, Mercey Springs and Lorena Falasco.

“It’s been a tradition,” Miano Vice Principal Leila Gurgen said.

Los Banos and Westside held a joint parade throughout downtown Los Banos at the same time as Miano.

“It’s a school unification event,” said Debbie Garcia, office manager for Los Banos Elementary. “We want it to be a fun, enjoyable family event for all ages.”

Teachers and school staff also dressed up in the parades, including Miano Principal Antonio Rosales, who was Frankenstein’s monster for the day.

Student attire for the day included the conventional witches and ghosts. But students also represented superheroes and pop culture icons.

Some students’ costumes had a meaning that went beyond Halloween, such as sixth grader Jaide Sneed who was dressed as a Greek goddess.

“This is for my mom,” Jaide said, pointing up in remembrance of her late mother.

Other students chose to be more efficient with their costumes.

“This wasn’t expensive,” said sixth grader Ayden Sousa, who dressed in his football attire.

Miano usually has a carnival in which the whole school and community is invited. But this year, the school chose to tone it down.

“We used to have all of the families and people coming in and they would pay for stuff,” Gurgen said.

But nobody at the school was happy with the way it was structured, Gurgen said, noting that teachers were concerned with the issues it presented in the classroom during the day.

This year, Miano had several Halloween activity stations set up, with each grade level participating at different times of the day. Activities included Halloween Bingo, a pumpkin rolling contest and carnival games.

“I didn’t want that tradition to end,” Gurgen said.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562