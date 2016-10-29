The Fine Print (10/28/16)

October 29, 2016 

Football

Central Valley 37,

Pacheco 16

Central Valley01002737
Pacheco0001616

Second Quarter

CV – Gerardo Solorzano 19 run (Angel Lopez kick)

CV – Lopez 48 field goal

Fourth Quarter

CV – Willie Soriano 3 run (Kick failed)

P – Carl Schofield 11 pass from Aric Barton (Barton run)

CV – Soriano 52 run (Lopez kick)

CV – Gabriel Quezada 14 fumble return (Lopez kick)

P – Schofield 22 pass from Barton (Marcus Ordunez pass from Barton)

CV – Jonathan Barragan 41 run (Lopez kick)

Records: Central Valley 7-1, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference; Pacheco 4-4, 2-1 WAC

JV: Pacheco 54, Central Valley 6

Los Banos 48,

Patterson 34

Los Banos62015748
Patterson1467734

First Quarter

P – Gabe Sanchez 45 run (Allen Godinez kick)

LB – Daniel Guerrero 51 pass from Christian Corral (kick failed)

P – Phabian Portillo 41 pass from Sanchez (Godinez kick)

Second Quarter

LB – Guerrero 56 pass from Corral (kick failed)

LB – Guerrero 29 pass from Corral (Chris Kyles run)

LB – Mason Leao 1 run (kick failed)

P – Kevin Todd 18 interception return (kick failed)

Third Quarter

LB – Leao 21 run (Corral run)

LB – Harvin Manzanarez 86 fumble return (Anthony Caballero kick)

P – Anthony Herrera 4 run (Godinez kick)

Fourth Quarter

LB – Albert Solario 7 run (Caballero kick)

P – Keleti 22 pass from Sanchez (Godinez kick)

Records: Los Banos 5-3, 2-1 WAC; Patterson 1-7, 0-3

JV: Patterson 28, Los Banos 21

Girls Tennis

Western Athletic Conference

Singles Championship

First Round

Shirley Liu (LB) and Taylor Torongo (LB) - byes. Aimee Wheeler (Pach) d. Domo Koeurn (Ceres), 6-3, 6-2. Adriana Moreno (LB) d. Marissa Aguilar (Liv.), 6-2, 6-2. Claudia Martinez (CV) d. Eze Ogbuli (Patt), 7-5, 6-0. Miranda Arrey (Pach) d. Elena Marin (Liv.), 6-1, 6-1. Guadalupe Becerra (CV) d. Kitzia Gonzalez, (Patt), 6-2, 6-2. Andrea Esho (Ceres) d. Cat Borges (Patt), 7-5, 6-4.

Second Round

Liu (LB) d. Wheeler (Pach.), 6-1, 6-1. Martinez (CV) d. Moreno (LB), 6-1, 6-2. Arrey (Pach) d. Becerra (CV), 6-1, 6-2. Torongo (LB) d. Esho (Ceres), 5-7, 6-0, 6-2.

Semifinals

Liu (LB) d. Martinez (CV), 6-1, 6-2. Arrey (Pach) d. Torongo (LB), 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-4.

WAC Singles final (Thursday)

Shirley Liu (LB) vs. Miranda Arrey (Pach.)

Girls Golf

Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Tournament

At Rancho Del Rey

Team Scores: 1. Placer 465*, 2. Bear River 477*, 3. Livingston 520, 4. Union Mine 527, 5. Liberty Ranch 558. 6. Ceres 658.

Individual scores: 1. Natalie Pietromoano (P) 78, 1. Hannah Prosser (BR) 78, 3. Jackie Schmidt* (LR) 79. 4. Lexi Gonzalez* (Liv) 81. 5. Birdie Brown (P) 85, 6. Tuesday Epperson* (Lincoln), 7. Jordan Rooker (C) 88, 8. JayKlynn Burns (UM) 90, 9. Morgan Pimentel (Los Banos) 91, 10. Ashley Meadows (P) 93.

Livingston: Gonzalez 81, Annie Winton 107, Angelica Rice 106, Monica Garcia 96, Marisol Padilla 130.

Local individuals: Pimentel (LB) 91, Adri Rodriguez (P) 130, Morgan Kamemoto (LB) 135, Victoria Brasil (LB) 146.

* Qualified for Masters

Boys Cross Country

Los Banos 20, Pacheco 41

Individual results – 1. Jensen Chase (LB), 17:10. 2. Michael Buchanan (P), 17:54. 3. Joseph Giuliani (LB), 17:59. 4. Adrian Marquez (LB), 18:09. 5. Ivan Caloca (LB), 18:37. 6. Benjamin Osorio (P), 18:38. 7. Gerardo Lara (LB), 18:55.

Records: Los Banos 6-0 WAC.

JV – Los Banos 17-46.

Girls

Los Banos 17, Pacheco 46

Individual results – 1. Leslie Hernandez (LB), 19:06. 2. Mikayla Akers (LB), 19:35. 3. Alyssa Catalan (LB), 20:15. 4. Haley Merrel (P), 21:30. 5. Marissa Cintora (LB), 23:43. 6. Andrea Briceno (LB), 24:35. 7. Marissa Hernandez (LB), 24:40.

Records: Los Banos 6-0 WAC.

JV – Los Banos won.

Join The Conversation

The Los Banos Enterprise is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service