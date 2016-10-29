The Fine Print (10/28/16)

Football
Central Valley 37,
Pacheco 16
|Central Valley
|0
|10
|0
|27
|—
|37
|Pacheco
|0
|0
|0
|16
|—
|16
Second Quarter
CV – Gerardo Solorzano 19 run (Angel Lopez kick)
CV – Lopez 48 field goal
Fourth Quarter
CV – Willie Soriano 3 run (Kick failed)
P – Carl Schofield 11 pass from Aric Barton (Barton run)
CV – Soriano 52 run (Lopez kick)
CV – Gabriel Quezada 14 fumble return (Lopez kick)
P – Schofield 22 pass from Barton (Marcus Ordunez pass from Barton)
CV – Jonathan Barragan 41 run (Lopez kick)
Records: Central Valley 7-1, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference; Pacheco 4-4, 2-1 WAC
JV: Pacheco 54, Central Valley 6
Los Banos 48,
Patterson 34
|Los Banos
|6
|20
|15
|7
|—
|48
|Patterson
|14
|6
|7
|7
|—
|34
First Quarter
P – Gabe Sanchez 45 run (Allen Godinez kick)
LB – Daniel Guerrero 51 pass from Christian Corral (kick failed)
P – Phabian Portillo 41 pass from Sanchez (Godinez kick)
Second Quarter
LB – Guerrero 56 pass from Corral (kick failed)
LB – Guerrero 29 pass from Corral (Chris Kyles run)
LB – Mason Leao 1 run (kick failed)
P – Kevin Todd 18 interception return (kick failed)
Third Quarter
LB – Leao 21 run (Corral run)
LB – Harvin Manzanarez 86 fumble return (Anthony Caballero kick)
P – Anthony Herrera 4 run (Godinez kick)
Fourth Quarter
LB – Albert Solario 7 run (Caballero kick)
P – Keleti 22 pass from Sanchez (Godinez kick)
Records: Los Banos 5-3, 2-1 WAC; Patterson 1-7, 0-3
JV: Patterson 28, Los Banos 21
Girls Tennis
Western Athletic Conference
Singles Championship
First Round
Shirley Liu (LB) and Taylor Torongo (LB) - byes. Aimee Wheeler (Pach) d. Domo Koeurn (Ceres), 6-3, 6-2. Adriana Moreno (LB) d. Marissa Aguilar (Liv.), 6-2, 6-2. Claudia Martinez (CV) d. Eze Ogbuli (Patt), 7-5, 6-0. Miranda Arrey (Pach) d. Elena Marin (Liv.), 6-1, 6-1. Guadalupe Becerra (CV) d. Kitzia Gonzalez, (Patt), 6-2, 6-2. Andrea Esho (Ceres) d. Cat Borges (Patt), 7-5, 6-4.
Second Round
Liu (LB) d. Wheeler (Pach.), 6-1, 6-1. Martinez (CV) d. Moreno (LB), 6-1, 6-2. Arrey (Pach) d. Becerra (CV), 6-1, 6-2. Torongo (LB) d. Esho (Ceres), 5-7, 6-0, 6-2.
Semifinals
Liu (LB) d. Martinez (CV), 6-1, 6-2. Arrey (Pach) d. Torongo (LB), 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-4.
WAC Singles final (Thursday)
Shirley Liu (LB) vs. Miranda Arrey (Pach.)
Girls Golf
Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Tournament
At Rancho Del Rey
Team Scores: 1. Placer 465*, 2. Bear River 477*, 3. Livingston 520, 4. Union Mine 527, 5. Liberty Ranch 558. 6. Ceres 658.
Individual scores: 1. Natalie Pietromoano (P) 78, 1. Hannah Prosser (BR) 78, 3. Jackie Schmidt* (LR) 79. 4. Lexi Gonzalez* (Liv) 81. 5. Birdie Brown (P) 85, 6. Tuesday Epperson* (Lincoln), 7. Jordan Rooker (C) 88, 8. JayKlynn Burns (UM) 90, 9. Morgan Pimentel (Los Banos) 91, 10. Ashley Meadows (P) 93.
Livingston: Gonzalez 81, Annie Winton 107, Angelica Rice 106, Monica Garcia 96, Marisol Padilla 130.
Local individuals: Pimentel (LB) 91, Adri Rodriguez (P) 130, Morgan Kamemoto (LB) 135, Victoria Brasil (LB) 146.
* Qualified for Masters
Boys Cross Country
Los Banos 20, Pacheco 41
Individual results – 1. Jensen Chase (LB), 17:10. 2. Michael Buchanan (P), 17:54. 3. Joseph Giuliani (LB), 17:59. 4. Adrian Marquez (LB), 18:09. 5. Ivan Caloca (LB), 18:37. 6. Benjamin Osorio (P), 18:38. 7. Gerardo Lara (LB), 18:55.
Records: Los Banos 6-0 WAC.
JV – Los Banos 17-46.
Girls
Los Banos 17, Pacheco 46
Individual results – 1. Leslie Hernandez (LB), 19:06. 2. Mikayla Akers (LB), 19:35. 3. Alyssa Catalan (LB), 20:15. 4. Haley Merrel (P), 21:30. 5. Marissa Cintora (LB), 23:43. 6. Andrea Briceno (LB), 24:35. 7. Marissa Hernandez (LB), 24:40.
Records: Los Banos 6-0 WAC.
JV – Los Banos won.