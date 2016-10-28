Buffalo Soldiers’ trek through Los Banos memorialized

— Buffalo Soldiers and their connection to Merced County have been memorialized in a newly painted mural along the trail they took to protect America’s natural beauty.

Dozens of businesspeople, motorcycle riders, history aficionados and others took in the mural, painted by Kelly Gregg, during a dedication Saturday honoring the all-black regiment, whose soldiers were the original stewards of the national parks.

Ranger Frederik “Rik” Penn, who drove in from the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, said history books often overlook the soldiers. “I think the significance of the Buffalo Soldiers is that it shows how diverse America has always been,” he said. “Since the Revolutionary War, African Americans fought in the military.”

The mural is marked with the 280-mile trail that Buffalo Soldiers rode from the Presidio in San Francisco to either Yosemite or Sequoia national parks. They would camp just outside of what was then Los Banos. Today, the intersection of Overland Road and Mercey Springs Avenue is now part of town.

Until 1914, the parks were under Army management. The soldiers patrolled the backcountry, built roads and trails, fought fires and undertook other work later assigned to park rangers. The hats that rangers wear are a vestige of the Army connection.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, and 150th anniversary of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Geneva Brett, a local real estate agent, has been involved for years in getting recognition for the Los Banos connection to the Buffalo Soldiers. She said the connection is one that can be appreciated by people of any background, noting it’s both military and American history.

Brett said the trail is being studied by the National Park Service, adding that it is in the public comment phase.

Penn also shared stories about Col. Charles Young, the first black National Park Service superintendent, first black man to achieve the rank of colonel and highest-ranking black officer in the regular Army until his death in 1922. Young is depicted in the mural.

“(The mural) also brings up the unsung stories of American heroes that were sort of marginalized by the way history’s been written,” Penn said. “We need to get more people of color out in the parks, in the national parks.”

According to a 2009 Yosemite study, 1 percent of park visitors marked their ethnicity as “black or African American.”

The mural was marked by visits Saturday not only by the California Buffalo Soldiers, a group that honors the soldiers by dressing in their Reconstruction-era garb, but also the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.

The group, which has several clubs in the Bay Area, makes an annual trek to the grave of Pvt. James Hall, a soldier who returned to Los Banos after retiring from service. He died there and is buried in Los Banos Cemetery.

One rider who came to see the mural was James “Jesse James” Williams, 64, of the South Bay arm of the motorcycle club. A Vietnam War veteran of the Army, he said the soldiers were trailblazers at a time when Army regiments were segregated.

“This means everything to us,” he said about the mural. “These are the men that made a way for me.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.