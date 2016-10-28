Los Banos seeks applicants for advisory boards

By Vikaas Shanker

LOS BANOS — The city of Los Banos is looking for residents to volunteer their time by serving in open seats on six different advisory boards.

There are four vacancies for the Los Banos Parks and Recreation Commission: two partially completed two-year terms that will expire Dec. 31, 2017, and two two-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2018.

There are four vacancies on the Los Banos Planning Commission; two on the city Tree Commission; three on the Economic Development Advisory Commission; and three on the Airport Advisory Commission. All of the seats are two-year terms that will expire Dec. 31, 2018.

There are three seats open on the Measure P Committee, which are three-year terms set to expire Dec. 31, 2019.

The positions on each commission are unpaid, but members may be compensated by the city for related training workshops or seminars. Members must be Los Banos residents.

Those interested in a position are encouraged to contact City Clerk Lucy Mallonee’s office at City Hall, 520 J St., or to call 209-827-7000, ext. 124, and ask for an application.

The deadline to submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office is Nov. 30 before 5 p.m. Appointments to the commissions and committee are tentatively scheduled to be announced at the Jan. 4 City Council meeting.

