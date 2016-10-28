Upcoming events in Los Banos

Fright Night at Home Depot

The Home Depot is hosting its annual Fright Night event Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the store, 1955 E. Pacheco Blvd. Attractions include a maze, trick or treating, prizes, games and popcorn.

Chamber’s Fear Factory party

The Los Banos Chamber of Commerce’s first annual Halloween party, “Fear Factory,” will be from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the DES Hall, 1155 I St. The event will include appetizers, music, drink specials, no-host bar, prizes and music by DJ JC. Tickets are $20 at the door, and $15 pre-sale. Only ages 21 and over allowed with ID. Prizes include a flat-screen TV, donated by Republic Services, for the Best Costume contest with $5 entry. For tickets, call 209-826-2495 or email lbcofc@comcast.net.

Family Fall Festival

Valley Christian Center is inviting the public to attend its Family Fall Festival from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday. Free hotdogs will be served at the festival, which includes games, treats, bouncy castles, a photo corner and pony ride. It will be held in the church parking lot on the corner of Seventh and I streets. Call 209-542-0020 for more information.

Harvest Funfest

The New Beginnings Church and Vision Familiar’s fifth annual Harvest Funfest on Monday includes raffle prizes, bounce houses, carnival games and a food court. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 821 W. L St.

Pumpkin patch fundraiser

The Evangelical Free Church of Los Banos is holding a pumpkin patch fundraiser throughout the month of October. The pumpkin patch is open Monday through Friday, from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday after church to 9 p.m. Along with pumpkins, the fundraiser event features a maze and a few games at no charge, and a $1 mini-train ride.

Holiday Boutique

New Bethany Residential Care will hold a Holiday Boutique on Nov. 3 in the retirement center’s auditorium, 1441 Berkeley Drive. The free event includes artisan booths, appetizers and wine, a silent auction and a “bountiful bakery.” A raffle also will be held with prizes of a $100 gas card, year pass for dinner for two at Espana’s Restaurant, $500 cash and a two-night, three-day stay at Cayucos. All proceeds from the event will go to New Bethany.

Honoring Vietnam vets

The veterans parade is returning this year to Los Banos on Nov. 5. This year, the committee for the 2016 Los Banos Veterans Parade is honoring Vietnam War veterans with the theme, “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.” Organizers are asking Vietnam veterans and those who know any veterans from the war to contact the committee. Call 209-704-5301 or email info@losbanosveteransparade.org.

Free concert at church

The San Jose State University Choraliers and Concert Choir will perform a free concert Nov. 5 at New Beginnings Church, 821 W. L St. The concert is being paid for by Los Banos Councilwoman Deborah Lewis, who is a retired educator from the university. The concert starts at 2 p.m.

Presidential election

It’s time to choose between Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton for president of the United States, or perhaps a third party, during the 2016 presidential general election. Down the ballot, Los Banos residents can vote for three City Council and three school board seats. To figure out which city and school district seats you can vote for, and where your polling place is, go to mercedelections.com.

Treasures, treats and tea

St. Alban’s Anglican Church is holding its 14th annual “Treasures, Treats and Tea” party Nov. 12 at 401 W. L St. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a suggested donation of $12 per person. Call 209-509-9684 for more information.

To submit events, email reporter Vikaas Shanker at vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com. Please submit at least 10 days in advance of the event.