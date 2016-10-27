What I learned at Winthrop University

Winthrop is a university I might never have visited if my granddaughter had not enrolled there, but I’m glad I experienced it earlier this month. It’s a wonderful campus with many trees, spacious green areas and architecturally appealing buildings, as well as strong academic and athletic reputations.

Located in Rock Hill, S.C., just a short drive from Charlotte, N.C., Winthrop has been around for many years, starting as a small all-women’s teachers’ college in 1886. It desegregated in 1964, became co-educational in 1974, and achieved university status in 1992. Today it prepares students for many more careers than just teaching. But still, as universities go, its enrollment is small, with about 6,000 students.

What is remarkable is that with a relatively small enrollment it has such a large campus, spread out over almost 500 acres. My wife and I enjoyed our time there immensely.

I’m sure we felt good about Winthrop because it had invited our granddaughter Hanna to play Division I volleyball there. It also helped that we visited in October, with mild weather. But if I had happened to land there by chance in any month, I think I would feel the same.

Winthrop seems to be designed to be a source of inspiration to the mind and respite for the soul. The campus invites strolling, especially the red brick Scholars’ Walk, which bisects the campus. Throughout the campus there are places to sit and relax, including rocking chairs and porch swings.

The campus’s predominantly red brick buildings, a mix of old and new, are large and spacious, especially the new student and fitness centers adjacent to each other.

The people we met, both staff and students, were universally friendly, much of which may be attributable to legendary Southern hospitality. The university also prides itself on its current diversity, and I can see why. We met students from all over the United States, from New Jersey to California, as well as many from the South. The university also has a mix of cultures and ethnicities and a large population of international students.

Its student body seems sociologically aware. Reading the student newspaper, I understood students were very aware of what had been going on in nearby Charlotte recently, especially the days and nights of demonstrations there in protest of the shooting of an African American man.

Winthrop students had recently participated in a protest march of their own, from the student center to Tillman Hall, an old building on campus named after Benjamin Tillman, who according to the university’s website was a “South Carolina governor, U.S. senator and the driving force behind state support for Winthrop.” Sadly, the website continues, Tillman “also was an avowed white supremacist, architect of state Jim Crow laws and a violent advocate of lynch law.”

The students wanted the university to rename Tillman Hall. According to one Winthrop student quoted in the newspaper, having a hall named after Benjamin Tillman is a “slap in the face to all African American students on campus.” Another student pointed out that tension between races exists today at Winthrop, not overtly but subtly. “We have diversity here,” the student said, “but do we have unity?”

When I walked around the campus, I didn’t notice any unease, let alone tension. The staff and students of all backgrounds seemed to interact smoothly. My experience was positive and congenial.

But I could understand the feelings of those students involved in the protest, because of that very issue of “unity within diversity,” an issue that challenges all Americans today, in large cities and small towns from coast to coast, including Los Banos.

The current national election campaign has highlighted intense differences among people’s attitudes and feelings. The melting pot of America has many cracks today, as it has had since it was founded. It seems more important than ever for all of us to live up our country’s motto, “E pluribus unum,” or “out of many, one,” beginning in our own community.

Locally, our political discussions have become intensely contentious. While it’s good to have differences of opinion, we in Los Banos also need to work harder to find common ground to continually strive for unity out of diversity.

My experience at Winthrop was very enjoyable. And it reminded me that the challenges faced by a university 2,600 miles away are the same challenges we face in Los Banos.

Comments on the writings of John Spevak, a California Newspaper Publishers Association first-place award recipient for 2014, are encouraged, and can be sent to john.spevak@gmail.com.