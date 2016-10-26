Banged-up Pacheco football facing must win

The Pacheco football team knows its backs are against the wall.

Last week’s 37-16 loss to to Central Valley dropped the Panthers to 4-4 and in need of two wins to make themselves playoff eligible with two weeks to play. Wins over Ceres tonight and Los Banos next week would wrap up second place in the Western Athletic Conference and assure their spot in the postseason.

It’s a daunting enough task under normal circumstances, but Pacheco will likely have to do it shorthanded. Safety Chris Munoz could be out with a concussion after having his head slammed to the turf last week and Tk Teneng is still slowed after tweaking his knee in practice a week ago.

“It’s not ideal, but we’ve put ourselves in this position,” Panthers coach David Snapp said. “We had our chances against Central Valley. They put four balls on the ground and we intercepted them twice and only got one turnover out of it because we couldn’t find the ball or penalties. Every time we got some momentum going offensively, we coughed up the ball.

“You’re not going to beat any team, much less a good one when you do those things. The kids seem like they’ve done a great job of putting the loss behind them. They know we still control our own fate and that starts with beating Ceres (tonight).”

The Bulldogs (4-4, 2-1 WAC) find themselves in the exact same scenario as Pacheco needing to win out to make the playoffs. They also present the added challenge of being the league’s most pass-happy squad, averaging 35 pass attempts per game. Pacheco has struggled to defend the pass on the season and may have to do so without Munoz in its secondary.

“It’s definitely been our Achilles’ heel,” Snapp said. “I think one of the problems has been giving the quarterbacks too much time. We’ve done a good job getting pressure, but we’ve faced a lot of mobile quarterbacks and we’ve struggled to bring them down.

“Good as the (Chris) Lubinsky kid is, he’s not a runner. Hopefully that’ll help change things for us.”

Los Banos got its season right back on track with a big road win over Patterson last week. The win puts the Tigers (5-3, 2-1 WAC) one victory shy of the magic six with two weeks to play. Coach Dustin Caropreso wants to leave nothing to chance with LB making a trip to one-win Livingston (1-7, 0-3 WAC) tonight.

“The one thing I’m concerned with is guys looking ahead to Pacheco,” Caropreso said. “Livingston has definitely struggled, so it would be easy for guys to start looking ahead to our rivalry game. We’ve preached to them all week that we can’t do that.

“We have the opportunity to lock up our place in the playoffs (tonight). You don’t want it to come down to the last week where we’ve seen all kinds of crazy things happen.”

A week after struggling to do anything offensively in a loss to CV, Los Banos scored a season-high 48 points in the win over Patterson. Christian Corral and Daniel Guerrero hooked up for three touchdown passes and Chris Kyles racked up 155 rushing yards in the win.

Despite the team’s big offensive showing, the Tigers still left points on the field.

“We’re still not good enough in the red zone,” Caropreso said. “We had two trips inside the Patterson 15-yard line early and came away with nothing. We’ve got to execute better in those situations, because against better teams, we haven’t scored a ton of points. I thought our offense played better, but we had some defensive breakdowns.

“We still haven’t put together a complete game for four quarters. I’d like to see us do that (tonight).”

Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports