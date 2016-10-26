LB’s Liu, Pacheco’s Arrey reach WAC title match

— All signs pointed towards an all city of Los Banos final.

The Western Athletic Conference Singles Tournament championship match just didn’t produce the finalists that were necessarily anticipated.

Top seeds Shirley Liu and Taylor Torongo appeared to be on a collision course after helping Los Banos complete a seventh consecutive undefeated regular season. The pair never dropped an individual match during the run, making them the favorites heading into Tuesday.

Pacheco’s Miranda Arrey crashed the party. The senior fought through a pair of straight-set victories in the opening two rounds and then outlasted Torongo 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals. Third-seeded Arrey will now try to knock off the two-time defending champion in Thursday’s championship match.

Both have already earned berths into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II individual tournament.

Liu reached the finals with a first-round bye and then defeated Pacheco’s Aimee Wheeler 6-1, 6-1 and Central Valley’s Claudia Martinez 6-1, 6-2. The junior has yet to drop a set in her three years in the tournament.

It marks the first time in school history that anyone from Pacheco has reached the final. Arrey made history a year ago when she teamed up with Wheeler to win the WAC Doubles Tournament crown. Now she’ll try for a slightly loftier prize. Liu swept Arrey in three head-to-head matchups on the season.

Girls Water Polo

Los Banos 8, Ceres 7 in Ceres – Savannah Valenzuela’s five goals and one assist helped the Tigers secure at least a share of the Western Athletic Conference title with one game to play.

Kaitlin Downward added three goals, two assists and two steals and Kendra Gerstenberg made 11 saves in the victory. The win gives LB (15-6, 7-1 WAC) the season series over the Bulldogs and guarantees it the top seed going into the playoffs. A win over Pacheco on Wednesday would give the Tigers the title outright. The result wasn’t available at press time.

Boys Water Polo

Los Banos 8, Ceres 7 in Ceres – The Tigers moved into second place in the WAC standings with a big road win over the Bulldogs. The top two teams in WAC play make the playoffs. LB will try to lock up its spot with a win over Pacheco.

Cross Country

Jensen Chase and Leslie Hernandez paced the Los Banos boys and girls cross country teams as they completed a perfect regular season with a sweep of Pacheco last Wednesday.

The Tigers will next participate in the Sac-Joaquin Sub-Section meet in Frogtown on Nov. 5.