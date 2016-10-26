Aqua holds grand opening for bowling alley, laser tag center

— The long-anticipated bowling alley and laser tag center in Los Banos, Aqua Entertainment Center, is now operating at full service after holding a grand opening Friday.

“This is something that’s been needed for many decades,” Mayor Mike Villalta said after he cut the ribbon on the center along with people representing the city of Los Banos and Los Banos Chamber of Commerce.

The 34,000-square-foot entertainment center, at 923 W. Pacheco Blvd. at the site of the old Los Banos Cinemas, includes a 10-lane bowling alley, pirate-themed laser tag arena, arcade with prizes and a party area with spray-painted walls by artists from Indiana.

General Manager Eric Liu said Aqua has been listening to feedback and adjusting the mechanics of bowling lanes and arcade games and fixing other issues that have popped up.

Through gathering public feedback, Liu said he recognized the impact this could have on the community.

“After 10 weeks, we have such high expectations this is somewhere to go,” Liu said.

Liu said Aqua already has 60 people signed up for a bowling league, and plans are in the works to introduce a mid-November kids bowling camp that would be taught by experienced bowlers.

Aqua is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday.

“We can add something for the college life at Merced College, really close to here,” Liu said.

