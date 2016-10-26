Candidate profile: Los Banos school district board Area 6

— Incumbent Los Banos school district Trustee Carole Duffy is being challenged in her re-election bid by local realtor Marg Benton, for the district’s Area 6 school board seat.

Benton and Duffy were invited to be interviewed by the Enterprise regarding their candidacy, including questions about themselves, their platforms and thoughts on issues facing the school district.

Benton accepted, and was interviewed on Monday. Duffy declined to be interviewed.

Q: Who are you?

A: Benton, 64, is a 25-year resident of Los Banos. She is married to resident Stanley Warden, and has two adult children and two grandchildren.

Benton’s daughter, Kara Gomes, and her husband, Alex Gomes, are employees of the school district’s IT department.

Benton is an active member of the Los Banos Rotary Club, serving as president of the service organization.

A realtor for Century 21 M&M and Associates, she also sold property under Prudential and Berkshire Hathaway. She also worked for the store Party Time when she moved to Los Banos.

Benton said she moved to Los Banos to give her kids the same “community feeling” she grew up with in Iowa.

“Instead of living in a big city as a small fish in a big pond, here they could stand out, and it was really good for them,” Benton said.

Q: Why did you decide to run?

A: Benton said she started attending school board meetings three years ago and didn’t like how it was going.

“As a Rotarian I was taught service above self,” Benton said. “If I can help resolve some of these issues and bring some integrity and decorum back (to the school board), I need to step up and do that.”

Q: What makes you the best candidate?

A: In addition to her experience with the Rotary, Benton said her experience as a Realtor and businesswoman has given her the ability to get a feel for people and listen to what they need.

Benton also has volunteered for leadership positions of a parent-teacher association, Cub Scout and Girl Scout groups, and to help out schools with yard or lunch duty.

Q: Name three issues important to you.

A: Benton said the most important issue for her is supporting teachers and giving them the tools they need to connect with students. She also said a greater emphasis needs to be placed on increasing students’ computer literacy.

The third issue important to Benton is to introduce more courses for students who may not go to college, such as the culinary and FFA programs.

“We need to do the best we can to serve our students, whether they’re college-bound or not,” she said.

Q: What is the first thing you want to do?

A: Among the first items Benton wants to tackle as a trustee is hiring a permanent superintendent to handle the load of addressing the increased residential development in Los Banos that will rapidly increase the student population.

Q: How will you address future anticipated growth?

A: Future growth is a major concern for Benton. She said her “wish list” includes construction of a new wing to Pacheco High School, a new elementary school near where the old junior high school was off East B Street and other projects that contribute to smaller class sizes.

Q: How will you approach low student test scores?

A: “Test scores are not as bad as what some are saying,” Benton said. “For children, being more comfortable using computers would help a great deal.”

Benton said while test scores were important to improve, they aren’t the only factor in teaching well-rounded students. Some teachers she has talked with say that some good students get nervous taking tests on computer-based applications that they aren’t used to, leading to lower test scores.

Q: What can you say about your opponent?

A: Benton said she believes her opponent is doing her best as a trustee.

“I have nothing negative to say about Carole,” Benton said. “I’ll say that I think I’m fair-minded. I’m not just going to vote just because somebody else is going to vote one way. … I’m one to listen to both sides, investigate on my own, go to the district office.”

