Central Valley defense stifles Pacheco in clash of WAC unbeatens

— On a night when Pacheco’s vaunted offensive unit couldn’t get out of its own way, the much maligned Panthers defense rose to the challenge.

Playing sound, assignment-driven football, the Pacheco defense fought through five offensive fumbles and had the Panthers within a score with just under four minutes to play. The Panthers were in need of just one more stop to get their offense back onto the field and try to force overtime. After 45 minutes of excellent discipline, it was a broken play that proved the group’s undoing.

On a third-and-8 at the Central Valley 48-yard line, Hawks quarterback Willie Soriano turned to hand the ball off to no one. The senior spun back to his right and sprinted for the sideline. Soriano got the edge and a couple of blocks, breaking free for a back-breaking 52-yard touchdown run. CV would tack on two more scores in the last 3:50 to pull away for a 37-16 victory.

“I thought our defense played outstanding,” Pacheco coach David Snapp said. “It’s kind of rough that they end up with a (37) on them, but they did everything we could have asked to keep us in the game with a couple minutes to go. You can’t win football games when you don’t possess the ball. We’re a team that needs to have the ball for eight, nine, 10 plays to build some momentum.

“Unfortunately, those aren’t the things we’ve taken care of the last three weeks. It looks all right when you’re putting up 40 points per game, but it caught up to us tonight.”

Despite the Pacheco offense being limited to just nine yards on 16 plays in the opening half, it was very much still a game heading into the fourth quarter.

A Gerardo Solorzano touchdown run and 48-yard Angel Lopez field goal gave the Hawks (7-1, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference) a 10-0 lead at intermission. It remained that way entering the fourth quarter.

Tk Teneng, the Panthers’ 1,000-yard running back, tweaked his knee in practice on Monday and only had one carry and two snaps in the first half. His return to the lineup after the break seemed to provide a nice boost, but any Pacheco (4-4, 2-1 WAC) momentum gained was negated by fumbles on two of the Panthers’ first three second-half possessions.

CV took advantage of the first one, taking over at its own 31 and marching 69 yards in eight plays. Soriano scored on a 3-yard run to make it 16-0 with 7:23 to play, but a missed extra point kept hope alive for Pacheco.

Shane Barton made that hope a little more tangible with a big return on the ensuing kick, and brother Aric cashed it in four plays later with an 11-yard touchdown strike to Carl Schofield. Aric Barton then converted the two-point conversion to make it a 16-8 game with 5:48 left.

Soriano all but ended the comeback hopes when he broke free for his 52-yard strike and defensive end Gabriel Quezada put the game away on the Panthers’ next play from scrimmage. Aric Barton threw high on a lateral to a diving Isaiah Gaxiola. The Hawks were the first to react to the fifth Pacheco fumble of the night, which Quezada scooped up and rumbled 14 yards for a score.

Schofield (seven catches, 90 yards) would add another touchdown catch and CV’s Jonathan Barragan (20 carries, 99 yards) would tack on another long TD run to round out the scoring.

“Just too many mistakes tonight,” said Aric Barton, who finished 11 of 22 for 148 yards, two TDs and rushed for 43 yards on eight carries. “Too many balls on the ground. Too many guys not on the same page on plays. We got some motivational speeches at halftime and picked it up a little bit in the second half, but turnovers killed us. We definitely let the defensive guys down tonight.

“We have our work cut out for us now. We need to win the last two to make the playoffs.”

Los Banos 48, Patterson 34 in Patterson – Daniel Gurrero and Christian Corral hooked up for touchdown passes of 51, 56 and 29 yards in the first half as the Tigers (5-3, 2-1 WAC) rebounded on the road.

Mason Leao had a tremendous all-around game for LB, rushing for two scores and recording a team-high 11 tackles and two sacks.

Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports