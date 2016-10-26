Livingston’s Gonzalez books trip to Sac-Joaquin Section Masters golf

— Lexi Gonzalez did what she could to distract herself.

Being in the first group to finish at Monday’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Girls Golf Tournament, the Livingston High School senior had nothing but time to kill while waiting to see if her 81 would be enough to extend her season.

Gonzalez played around on her phone. She ate. She talked to her dad, peers and teammates. She said it was two of the longest hours of her young life. In the end, the agonizing wait proved worthwhile. Gonzalez finished fourth overall and received one of three at-large berths to next Monday’s Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton. It’s her second consecutive Masters berth.

“It’s been tough. I’ve been waiting like an hour,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve been texting people, trying to keep myself occupied for the wait. When I was done, I was disappointed with the bogey on 18. I barely missed.

“But my goal for the season was to put a banner up in the gym with WAC champions this year, so Masters was really in the back of my mind. I’m glad I made it this year. It’s something to look forward to.”

Placer won the Division IV title, holding off Pioneer Valley League rival Bear River 465 to 477. Both teams advance to Masters. Livingston placed third overall with a 520. Union Mine (527) and Liberty Ranch (558) rounded out the top five, while Ceres (658) placed sixth. Placer’s Natalie Pietromoano and Bear River’s Hannah Prosser shared the individual title with rounds of 78. Liberty Ranch’s Jackie Schmidt (79) and Lincoln’s Tuesday Epperson (87) received the other two individual berths to Masters.

It was slightly off the pace of the round the Wolves turned in on the same Rancho Del Rey course the week before as they won their first Western Athletic Conference title, but coach Matt Winton was pleased with the overall showing. Monica Garcia recorded Livingston’s second-best round with a 96. Angelica Rice (106), Annie Winton (107) and Marisol Padilla (130) rounded out the Wolves’ top five.

“We shot 495 last week and it looks like 477 is going to be second, so we would have had to play our absolute best and catch a few breaks along the way to make Masters,” Winton said. “Golf is a funky thing. You just throw up a number, and it’s not like you can play defense. If it’s your day, it’s your day. Overall, I’m just happy with the third-place finish and having a girl make Masters for the second straight year.

“One of the bad things about divisionals is you don’t get to see your girls play. (Lexi) was in the group in front of me, so I was able to chat with her dad back and forth over the course of the day. It just sounded like she was playing real consistent, real conservative; not attacking too many flags and just making her putts.”

Rancho proved slightly more unkind to the rest of the WAC golfers.

A week after fighting through gale-force winds to shoot a WAC-title-winning 87, Los Banos’ Morgan Pimentel settled for a 91. Ceres’ Hannah Smith was just behind with a 93. Patterson’s Tatiana Tafoya carded a 99. Pacheco’s Adri Rodriguez (131) and Los Banos’ Morgan Kamemoto (135) and Victoria Brasil (146) comprised the rest of the local scores.

