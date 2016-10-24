Los Banos school board candidate’s son confesses to vandalizing opponent’s signs

— The 38-year-old son of Los Banos school district candidate Gary Munoz confessed to vandalizing the campaign signs of Munoz’s opponent, incumbent Dominic Falasco, over the weekend, police said.

Cmdr. Ray Reyna told the Enterprise on Monday afternoon that the Los Banos Police Department was submitting reports to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office to charge Will Diaz, identified as Munoz’s son, with vandalism.

Falasco said he received numerous calls Sunday morning from supporters about several of his signs being vandalized with a spray-painted black “X” across them.

Falasco said he replaced 13 of his re-election signs.

“I’m shocked (Diaz) did that,” Munoz said to the Enterprise. “I didn’t know about it.”

According to Munoz, Diaz had been upset because, after removing pro-Munoz signs from private property at the request of the landowner, he noticed Falasco’s signs were displayed there the next day.

Reyna said Munoz isn’t being sought for charges in connection with the incident.

Reyna said police responded to an unrelated family disturbance call at Munoz’s residence in the 300 block of Louie Avenue about 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

While speaking with police, Diaz disclosed that he had vandalized a number of signs in Los Banos, Reyna said.

“He was cooperative,” Reyna said, noting that Diaz confessed to vandalizing more than 10 campaign signs. Diaz wasn’t arrested, Reyna said.

Falasco said he was very disappointed upon hearing that it was Munoz’s son.

“It’s just wrong for people to do that,” he said. “You don’t have to agree with me or support me. But don’t deface my property.”

Munoz said he didn’t know about the vandalism until Monday morning, and that he left Falasco a message offering to cover the costs of the damage.

Falasco told the Enterprise he had just noticed the missed call from Munoz when asked for comment Monday afternoon.

“I appreciate his offer,” Falasco said through a text message. “But (I) think his son should cover the cost, not him.”

