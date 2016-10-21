Egan pleads no contest to sex with Los Banos minor, avoids prison

— Devyn Egan on Friday apologized to the Los Banos community for her role in a child sex scandal that rocked the city and landed her boyfriend in prison.

She apologized several times to her then-17-year-old victim, someone with whom she said she became close when she started attending college.

“I’m sorry for the impact (it has caused you),” Egan said.

The confession came after Egan, 23, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Egan’s attorney, Harry Damkar, and Deputy District Attorney Travis Colby reached a resolution Friday dismissing five felony charges related to unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation and contact with a minor with intent to commit offense.

Egan’s misdemeanor charge carries a one-year prison sentence, but she already has fulfilled that sentence with more than 500 days in jail. Also, she will not be required to register as a sex offender. She will not be allowed to contact the victim.

Colby said Friday that from the beginning, Egan was viewed by the prosecution as a victim of Gary Bettencourt, a former Pacheco High School teacher who was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison for child sex crimes.

Egan and Bettencourt had a sexual relationship with the 17-year-old victim that spanned about six months in 2015, court records indicate.

Egan and Bettencourt were in a relationship of their own, officials said.

Colby said Egan was manipulated by Bettencourt, describing Bettencourt as a “confidence man” who persuaded his victims.

“However, (Egan’s) conduct is criminal,” Colby said, explaining the misdemeanor charge.

Colby also said professional evaluations of Egan indicate that she was likely not to reoffend.

Egan said she is remorseful for her actions and that she is sorry.

“This case has shaken the town,” Egan said, adding that she has lost almost everything because of her actions.

Damkar, Egan’s attorney, said Egan was involved with only one of Bettencourt’s victims, and that she was only a couple years older than the victim.

That meant that Egan’s charge didn’t require her to register as a sex offender, Damkar said.

