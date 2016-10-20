Anticipating a visit to three states in the South

This month I’m off to see a part of the country I haven’t visited before: the Carolinas and Georgia.

Since many readers seem to enjoy the travel columns I’ve written in the past, I thought I’d share today a few thoughts about my upcoming trip, and in later columns share some of my Southern experiences.

My wife, Sandy, and I are making this trip for several reasons. One is visiting our granddaughter, Hanna, who is a freshman at Winthrop University and plays Division I volleyball there. Another is to experience an area about which we’ve heard many good things.

We’ll fly into Charlotte, N.C., rent a car and drive a half-hour to Rock Hill, S.C., home of Winthrop. A few days later, we’ll drive southeast across the state of South Carolina, cross the border with Georgia and spend three days in Savannah. Then we’ll drive back to Charlotte for two days and fly home.

We’ve been looking forward to this trip for the past two months, ever since Hanna started at Winthrop. In fact, our original itinerary had us flying into Savannah on Oct. 6 and staying there for three days. Had we held to that schedule, we would have arrived in Savannah when everyone else was evacuating the town in anticipation of Hurricane Matthew.

We were able to change our travel plans, after many hours of telephone calls and emails, to arrive well after the hurricane hit. Flying to Charlotte is wiser, since it’s considerably inland. And the three days we spend in Savannah will occur, hopefully, after the city and residents have had time to clean up and repair after the hurricane.

Savannah, from all I’ve heard and read about it, is a city of survivors. It was hit hard by Hurricane Matthew, with high winds, flooding, downed trees and power outages. But I have a hunch by the time we arrive the resilient city will be almost back to normal.

Besides seeing how Georgia and the Carolinas have rebounded after the hurricane, what else are Sandy and I looking forward to? Here’s a short list:

1. The historic center of Savannah. From “Gone with the Wind” to “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” Savannah has been depicted as a place of charm, beauty and history, a city that refused to bow to haphazard development but instead has kept its sense of the past.

2. Winthrop University. We’ve been drawn to it ever since we heard that our granddaughter was going to attend college there. From what we’ve heard from Hanna, it’s a beautiful campus, large enough to offer many opportunities for its students, small enough to feel like a family.

3. The three-and-a-half-hour drive from Rock Hill, S.C., to Savannah, Ga. Many people whom we know that live or have lived in South Carolina have told us it’s a beautiful state, with many old trees and green landscapes. Traveling this route in October should also give us the opportunity to see some delightful fall color there, too.

4. Charlotte. This is a city that’s been in the news lately because of significant problems there. We hope those problems are being worked out, and we think we’ll find some intriguing places to explore.

5. Southern hospitality. We’ve heard a lot about this spirit of friendliness from our Southern friends, who themselves have exhibited kindness to us. We’ve already been in contact with a few people at the places where we’ll be staying, and they’ve been very helpful.

6. The emerging new South. Many readers of American history have uneasy feelings about the South. Georgia and North and South Carolina started as slavery states, and many African-Americans have endured great hardship there. Today things are obviously better than in 1860, but it should be interesting to see what blacks and whites think about conditions now.

There will be many places on our trip we won’t have time to visit, like Charleston and Hilton Head, but we’ll save those for our next trip.

Once Sandy and I return from our travels, I’m sure I’ll be writing a column or two about our experiences. It will be interesting to see how our expectations were met or perhaps exceeded. And it will be interesting to discover many things we’ve never even considered before we landed there.

Comments on the writings of John Spevak, a California Newspaper Publishers Association first-place award recipient for 2014, are encouraged, and can be sent to john.spevak@gmail.com.