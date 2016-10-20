Letters to the Editor (10/21/2016)

Tired of lying, corruption

I am sick and tired of the lying and corruption of Baldo Salcido and the Community Advocacy Coalition, especially when it involves the education of our young people. They say that the people that attended the special meeting were racist and showed hatred. I was not surprised that they finally played the race card, it is what they do when they don’t get their way. We were just repeating the criminal activity that the district attorney accused Tommy Jones of, which was stealing money from the school district, and showing our displeasure with Jones, Carole Duffy, Marlene Smith and Ray Martinez, which is freedom of speech.

CAC is truly the most corrupt group that I have ever met. It recalled John Mueller and is trying to recall Dennis Areias. It accuses them of being responsible for low test scores. Why don’t they recall all of the trustees who were equally responsible? There are seven trustees. It is beyond comprehension that only two of them have that much power. CAC says that it is working for the students, but it advocated awarding the contract for the extension of Mercey Springs Elementary School to Greg Opinski at an additional cost of about $300,000. Just how did this extra cost benefit the students? How any group of people cannot condemn this act of stealing from our school is beyond me. Their members only represent a portion of our students and everything that they are doing reflects that. Don’t allow them to take over our school board. Vote Jones and Duffy out.

David Silva, Los Banos

Jones, Duffy should be ousted

There has been much dialogue regarding the recent discovery of alleged corruption among particular members of the school district, including Tommy Jones. I am confident that the legal process will reveal the necessary evidence to remedy these wrongdoings and that, among other things, his faithful followers will be left fooled and speechless. Only time (and the audio and video recordings) will tell. The citizens of Los Banos are at a critical juncture and the fate and reputation of our school district, community at large and specifically our children is in our hands, if we choose to act.

If you are ready, again, for responsible leadership on the School Board, do something about it. Speak up, ask questions, and engage in conversations that turn into action. Contact Megan Goin-Soares and Margaret Benton, who are running to replace Tommy Jones and Carole Duffy, and offer your support. Contact Dominic Falasco, who is running to retain his seat on the board and without whom we would be still helplessly bleeding money from our own children’s classrooms into the pockets of political crooks. If you are tired of what’s been going on, want to contribute to the community, and want to be heard, then let’s stop only the talk and commiserating. Let’s join together, cast our support and most importantly our votes for Goin-Soares, Benton and Falasco in November. Sitting idly by is how we got here, folks. It’s time to walk the talk and to take our district back. Too much is at stake!

Andree Soares, Los Banos

School board election critical

I am a longtime Los Banos resident, and have been a science teacher at Los Banos High School for 21 years. This is the most important school board election I have seen.

The Los Banos school board is in a state of crisis, and is currently dominated (4 votes to 3) by the supporters of the group known as CAC (Community Advocacy Coalition). In my opinion, CAC might actually stand for Corruption And Cronyism.

1. Take a stand against Corruption! Vote for Megan Goin-Soares, in order to remove incumbent Tommy Jones. There is enough evidence of his corruption that he is facing felony criminal charges. Since he has violated the public trust, yet refuses to resign, we should vote him out as trustee.

There are three other trustees who have consistently supported Jones and his corrupt effort to use school funds for private gain. These are his cronies, but only one of them is up for election this time.

2. Take a stand against Cronyism! Vote for Marg Benton, in order to remove incumbent crony Carole Duffy. Duffy consistently supports Jones and his agenda, and has a conflict of interest with her son’s lawsuit against the school district.

3. Take a stand against Cronyism! Vote for incumbent Dominic Falasco, over the challenger, would-be crony Gary Munoz. Falasco worked with law enforcement to expose the corrupt Opinski-Jones operation to buy votes through bribery. Falasco represents integrity, and Munoz seems to align with the CAC group.

We need to clean up the Los Banos school board! Return integrity to our school system by removing Jones and his CAC cronies.

Cliff Halverson, Los Banos

Candidates should attend public forum

I think it’s very sad when candidates who are running for a public office will not attend a public forum so we can decide for ourselves if we like what we see and hear. These forums are set up so people can come and be informed about all the candidates. Being afraid or making a judgment call about the event before it even happens tells me that they might not be qualified to represent the office for which they are running. They must be willing to listen to all points of view. I hope Tommy Jones, Carole Duffy and Gary Munoz will reconsider and attend the forum on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Merced College Los Banos campus.

Janet Branvold, Los Banos