Meaningful games the rest of the way for Los Banos, Pacheco football

David Snapp said it’s the time of year teams hope to play for.

His Pacheco High School football team is set to host Central Valley on Friday night at Veterans Stadium, and the winner has the inside track to at least a share of the Western Athletic Conference title. Both teams enter the contest at 2-0 in the WAC with three games to play.

At 4-3 overall, the Panthers need to win at least two of their last three games to secure a spot in the playoffs. Snapp is less concerned with the possible scenarios the rest of the way and more focused on grabbing the inside track to the WAC title Friday night.

“This is a big opportunity for us, and the kids know it,” Snapp said. “We’re not trying to make it any bigger a game than it already is. If we lose, we still have plenty of opportunity to get into the playoffs. If we win, we put ourselves in really good shape.

“These are the games that make all that effort you put in during the offseason and summer worthwhile. We’re excited we get to host. Hopefully, it will be a playoff-type atmosphere and we can go out and execute the way we’re capable of.”

Los Banos’ games will be just as meaningful the rest of the way. The Tigers (4-3, 1-1 WAC) are looking at an almost identical scenario to Pacheco, needing to win at least two of their last three games to guarantee a spot in the postseason for a third straight year.

Last week’s 16-8 loss to Central Valley means Los Banos will need help but could still earn a share of the WAC crown if it wins out. Coach Dustin Caropreso hopes to get that type of run going Friday evening when the Tigers travel to Patterson.

Patterson (1-6, 0-2) is having its worst season since 2004 and looks on the verge of collapse after a shocking 48-41 loss to Ceres last week. Caropreso and company have no intention of letting Patterson up off the mat.

“If we go out and execute the way we’re capable of, we should be just fine,” Caropreso said. “Our defense has played great all season, and I expect them to do it again (Friday night). Our offense has been up and down because of our attention to detail. We had 68 plays against Central Valley. Of those, about 30 were running plays. Of those 30, we went the wrong way on about 20 of them.

“It’s definitely concerning seven weeks into the season to have offensive linemen going in opposite directions, but those are also easy fixes if we just concentrate. We clean up those little details and we’re a tough team to stop.”

Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports