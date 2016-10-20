Accusations of racism, fears of KKK fly at Los Banos school board meeting

— A majority of the Los Banos school board Thursday night agreed to hold a censure vote on one of its members, voting 5-2 in favor of the measure during a raucous meeting clouded by charges of racism, alleged threats and accusations of collusion.

The matter of whether to censure Tommy Jones, who faces felony charges of bribery and corruption, will be taken up at the next meeting of the Los Banos Unified School District Board on Nov. 10.

Jones and Ray Martinez, the board’s newest member, opposed putting the censure vote on the next agenda. They were outvoted by Dennis Areias, Anthony Parreira and Dominic Falasco as well as by two trustees who normally side with Jones – Carole Duffy and Marlene Smith.

Jones, Martinez, Duffy and Smith have been supported by the Community Advocacy Coalition.

The Thursday night meeting at Los Banos City Hall drew a packed crowd of close to 100 people, with charges of racism flying back and forth between residents and members of the coalition, a local group formed to support underrepresented minorities.

Tensions reached a boiling point when Smith told the crowd she had been warned recently to watch out for the Ku Klux Klan.

The comment drew shouts and laughter from the audience. Some coalition supporters clashed with members of the public.

Smith said the warning came from someone concerned about her safety, not from anyone making a direct threat. She declined to name the person.

“I don’t believe that the Ku Klux Klan has time for small people like me,” Smith said. “I would like to believe this is false information.”

Nevertheless, Smith said she has “taken extra steps for security.”

“You can laugh and call it whatever you want, but when you get a threat like that or information like that, you have to take it somewhat seriously.”

Smith did not say whether she had reported the incident to law enforcement and declined to answer questions from the Los Banos Enterprise after the meeting.

Smith was among the coalition-aligned trustees who declined to attend a special meeting called Sept. 22 to discuss the possible censure of Jones. The absence of the four members left the board without the quorum needed to have an official meeting, which angered many of the dozens of people who attended the gathering, including leaders of the teachers union.

Coalition spokesman Baldo Salcido, who was the target of criticism at the Sept. 22 gathering, said the vitriol he experienced was racially motivated, leading him to advise Jones, Duffy and candidate Gary Munoz, a coalition member, to avoid participating in a candidates forum planned for Oct. 27.

On Thursday, several residents and teachers countered that it is the community coalition that is being racist by demanding that the district hire more teachers who are Latino, based on their race over their skills or experience.

“I think the CAC, by definition, is a racist group,” said Jeff DeLaCruz, a Pacheco High School government teacher who brought his students to the board meeting to “see what goes on.”

Trustees Areias and Parreira also have expressed opposition to the coalition.

“Racism is racism, and the CAC displays it repeatedly,” Areias said.

Many angry comments Thursday were directed toward Salcido, who was egged on by the crowd to defend the coalition.

Salcido noted that one member of the audience lifted a sign emblazoned with the word “cacophony” and noted the word starts with the letters “C-A-C.”

“The fact that somebody tried to humiliate the CAC or myself, or the Hispanic or Latino community, using visual aids ... is no better than being a bully,” Salcido said.

He said the mission of the coalition wasn’t to simply add more Latino teachers, but to provide a level playing ground for underrepresented students.

Jones and Greg Opinski, a prominent contractor who serves on the Merced Union High School District board, were arrested in August following an investigation into alleged bribes paid to secure a school expansion contract for Opinski’s firm. Both men face multiple felony counts and are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Merced Superior Court.

The possible censure Jones faces would be a public acknowledgment of reprimand. He faces re-election on Nov. 8 and, if he wins, any censure would not affect his status as a board member.

According to an investigative report obtained by the Merced Sun-Star and Enterprise, Jones is accused of delivering money from Opinski to Falasco, who secretly was working with prosecutors and recorded meetings where the alleged bribes were discussed.

Opinski funneled $12,000 to Falasco through Jones, investigators said, to secure Falasco’s vote on several key issues, most notably, awarding Opinski’s firm with a $541,000 construction contract to build new classrooms at Mercey Springs Elementary School.

Martinez said he opposed the possible censure because it would amount to judging Jones prematurely.

Falasco, however, reminded the board that former high school teacher Gary Bettencourt was fired before he went to trial on charges of having sex with students.

“That kind of thinking would have kept Gary Bettencourt in the classroom,” Falasco said.

Bettencourt pleaded no contest to charges and was sentenced Sept. 23 to serve eight years and four months in prison.

Board members, Falasco said, must make judgments for the benefit of the school district and its students.

“This is not about convicting (Jones),” he said.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562