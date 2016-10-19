Police: Kidnapped victim’s cell phone call leads to suspect arrest

— A cell phone call from a victim who was reportedly being held against her will in a car by her boyfriend led Los Banos police to stop the vehicle before it left town, according to police.

Los Banos resident Pedro Cendejas, 18, was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on Tuesday for resisting arrest and kidnapping, with bail set at $1 million, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

According to Merced County jail records, Cendejas was in custody Wednesday at the Merced County Jail.

Los Banos officers responded just after noon Tuesday to the area of Badger Flat Road in search of a red SUV following a report of a woman and her child being held against her will, according to the release.

Police said the victim managed to call a family member while Cendejas was driving and refusing to let her out of the vehicle.

Her family called police and relayed the information to dispatchers, which, officers said, helped identify approximately where they were.

Detective Sgt. Justin Melden located the car as it was leaving city limits, police said, and stopped the vehicle on North Creed Road.

Cendejas was confrontational with the officers, oolice said, resisted arrest and resisted efforts to place him in the back seat of a patrol car.

The victim and child weren’t injured.

