Los Banos red-zone execution costly in football loss to Central Valley

— The Los Banos High School football team has not been a detail-oriented group this season.

The Tigers have had enough talent, particularly on defense, to be in every game. Executing the little things that can make the difference in those tight games has proven difficult, however.

The lack of attention to detail cost Los Banos again in a 16-8 loss to Central Valley on Friday night at Loftin Field.

After struggling to move the ball for most of the night against a stout Central Valley defensive front, a 53-yard Hail Mary pass from Christian Corral to Andre Castillo in the final minute gave the Tigers one final chance. With no timeouts left, Corral sprinted the team to the Central Valley 12-yard line and took a knee instead of spiking the ball.

The lapse in concentration cost the Tigers two plays and 20 seconds, as he killed the clock on the next play with an incomplete pass. Los Banos (4-3, 1-1 Western Athletic Conference) still had two chances to score or at least pick up a first down, but the rhythm of the series was thrown off. A fourth-down heave off the fingertips of a diving Dustin Johnson ended the comeback bid.

“The game on the line, you have to know the situation,” Los Banos coach Dustin Caropreso said. “We’re yelling at him to spike the ball and he takes a knee. There’s plenty of other things that cost us the game. It doesn’t come down to that one play, but that lack of focus throws off the whole final drive.

“We practice our red-zone stuff all the time, but we aren’t executing when it matters. A game like this, we knew it would come down to who took care of the ball, and we didn’t do it.”

While Corral’s knee was the most glaring example of a missed detail because of when it occurred, it was just a microcosm for the Tigers’ evening.

Los Banos made four trips to the red zone and came away with all of eight points to show for it. In stark contrast, the Hawks (6-1, 2-0 WAC) made three trips inside the Tiger 20-yard line and scored points every time.

The first came at the end of the first quarter. Central Valley’s combo of active defense and strong special teams pinned Los Banos in its half of the field for most of the first half and gave the Hawks consistent short fields. Angel Lopez cashed in one with a 31-yard field goal to open the scoring.

Poor gamesmanship cost the Tigers on Central Valley’s next series. A holding call on fourth and 2 should have forced a punt, but Los Banos was flagged for taunting after the play, gifting the Hawks a first down and new life. Central Valley made it hurt as quarterback Willie Soriano ran in from 7 yards out six plays later to make it 10-0.

Los Banos’ only meaningful drive of the first half came in the final two minutes but ended without points. Llaret Villanueva had his 31-yard field goal try blocked and returned for a touchdown with 50 seconds left in the half. A penalty flag negated the score, keeping it 10-0 at intermission.

The Tigers picked right back up shooting themselves in the foot with the second-half kickoff, as Villanueva lofted a pooch attempt. Los Banos failed to give a Central Valley player a chance to make a fair catch, handing the Hawks the ball at the Tiger 38. Central Valley took full advantage, with Soriano punching it in from 1 yard out eight plays later to make it 16-0.

Los Banos looked poised to respond to open the fourth quarter but fumbled a read option at the Hawk 10.

The Tiger defense kept hope alive. Los Banos yielded 88 total yards in the second half and handed the ball back to the offense. Corral and company finished what they’d started the previous drive.

Chris Kyles handed Los Banos a first and goal with a 59-yard run. The Tigers mustered 30 yards on 26 carries the rest of the night. Mason Leao punched in a 1-yard score a couple plays later, and the Tigers converted the 2-point conversion to make it 16-8 with 4:31 to play.

The Los Banos defense handed the ball back to the offense twice in the last three minutes. Corral (20 of 38 for a season-high 249 yards) almost cashed in on the chance, connecting with Castillo (five catches, 101 yards) for the 53-yard bomb. The Tigers came up one completion short, however.

“We have to change our mindset in the red zone on both sides of the ball,” Leao said. “We should have stopped them on one of their touchdowns, and we definitely should have scored more of our chances.

“I feel like this was a game we should have won. It’s just something we have to learn from and come back ready to work harder at practice (this) week.”

Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports