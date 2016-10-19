Pacheco routs Livingston in WAC football after rocky start

— David Snapp wasn’t surprised by the slow start.

His Pacheco High School football team hadn’t had a good week of practice, and Livingston was going to be fired up in front of a capacity homecoming crowd.

The Wolves struck for two first-quarter touchdown passes from Eduardo Mendoza, twice taking the lead. The Panthers answered each time and eventually settled in.

Pacheco struck back with an aerial game of its own, as Aric Barton tossed a career-high three touchdown passes in a 50-20 victory.

The win set up a showdown this Friday in Los Banos between the last two unbeaten teams with Central Valley (6-1, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference) coming to Veterans Stadium.

“We let them play for a little bit early in the first quarter,” Snapp said. “We had a sloppy week of practice and then just kind of sleep-walked through the first quarter. Livingston has a couple nice players, but we just wore them down with our depth. It’s hard for them to keep up for four quarters.”

Pacheco (4-3, 2-0 WAC) hit the Wolves (1-6, 0-2) with numerous big plays.

Barton connected with Carl Schofield for two TDs, including an 87-yarder. Barton added a touchdown pass to Marcus Ordunez to close the victory. Tk Teneng broke an 81-yard run for a score and Cody Allred ran one in from 78 yards out.

“We’d talked a little bit during the week about maybe throwing it more, but really it was more how the game went,” Snapp said. “They were run-blitzing us and stacking the middle, so we adjusted to what they were giving us. We weren’t sharp offensively by any stretch, but we did what we had to to get the win.”