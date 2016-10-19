Pacheco boys water polo still a work in progress

— Logan Friesen remembers when Livingston could barely field a boys water polo team.

In a program that’s only existed for five years, Friesen and fellow senior James Pentanan are the pillars upon which the Wolves have built a winning product. After suffering through some lean seasons, the duo of four-year players are beginning to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

The Wolves sit alone atop the Western Athletic Conference standings as the only remaining undefeated team and are in position to make the playoffs for the first time. If Wednesday’s 10-5 victory over Pacheco is any indication, Livingston’s best polo might be in front of it. Friesen led the charge, scoring four of his game-high six goals in a dominant 5-0 opening quarter.

“That’s the best we’ve ever played,” Wolves coach Billy Halpin said. “They were ready to go and we jumped on them. The way we focus on playing defense, five goals is going to be pretty tough to overcome against us.

“We’ve never been in this position before. The guys are excited and we just need to try and stay focused.”

Focus certainly wasn’t an issue on Wednesday evening for Livingston (5-0 WAC). The seniors carried the offensive load early, led by Friesen and Pentanan, who finished with two goals, two assists and three steals.

Efficient as the Wolves were offensively, they were equally stingy on defense, hardly yielding a first-quarter shot.

“A lot of the offense came directly from our defense,” Friesen said. “We got out on them early and did a good job sealing them off. Things worked out well for me offensively. I like that the guys look to me to be a leader, and sometimes that means scoring some goals.

“It means a lot to me that we’re winning, especially from where we came from the last few years. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

Pacheco (0-5 WAC) is attempting to mirror Livingston’s ascension, building the program from the bottom up. The Panthers have shown glimpses, losing their first four conference games by a combined six goals.

Richard Dybas’ squad made some adjustments and played the Wolves evenly after the first quarter. Jordan Stevens paced Pacheco with three goals, while Ryan Senense and Israel Flores each added fourth-quarter tallies. The Panthers might have cut into the lead even further if not for 14 saves from Livingston goalie Fernando Mendoza.

“We’ve started really slow in every league game because of how we play,” Dybas said. “We just don’t have a lot of water polo experience, so we struggle to make adjustments. The perfect example was tonight. We had a lot of success working the ball into the hole set on Monday, but Livingston has a really good hole-set defense. When they shut that down, we didn’t know what to do.

“You look at what we’ve done after the slow starts and we’ve proven we can physically play with anybody. We’re just not mentally tough enough yet to quickly adjust if someone’s taking something away from us.”

The win, coupled with Ceres’ 12-10 loss to Los Banos, gives the Wolves a two-game edge in the standings with four games to play.

