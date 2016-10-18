Resident helps police catch wanted felon

— Assistance from a citizen helped police apprehend a wanted felon who they say fled on a bicycle, according to a statement.

Los Banos police Officer Richard Mancera located 34-year-old Los Banos resident Abel Salinas on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. near the 100 block of West I Street. Salinas had an active felony no-bail warrant for his arrest, according to a police statement posted on Facebook.

Salinas fled from Mancera on a bicycle. But an alert citizen saw Salinas and directed officers toward him, “providing critical information,” according to the release.

Officers set up a perimeter, and Salinas eventually was captured by Sgt. Elias Reyes after a brief chase. Salinas was arrested for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Los Banos has some great residents and this is another example of police officers and the community working together to keep Los Banos safe,” the release states.

