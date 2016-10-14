Los Banos man pleads not guilty to choking police officer

A 45-year-old Los Banos man pleaded not guilty this week to charges that he allegedly tried to choke a police officer to death.

Jimmy Veyna has been charged with felony counts of attempted murder, assault and resisting executive officers and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He entered his plea Thursday before Judge David W. Moranda in Merced Superior Court, according to court records.

Veyna’s attorney did not respond Friday to a telephone message and one of Veyna’s family members declined to comment.

According to the Los Banos Police Department, officers were called just after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 to a home in the 400 block of Driftwood Avenue to investigate a disturbance report.

Officers eventually located Veyna inside his home. Police said Veyna appeared to be intoxicated. He told police he’d stopped drinking in May, but began drinking that day. Family members told police Veyna had “chugged” a bottle of vodka shortly before police arrived, the reports say.

“Veyna was very hard to understand due to his level of intoxication,” according to the reports.

Officers Lyle Kelly and Brian Butler told Veyna he was going to be arrested on a domestic violence charge and said Veyna then became combative. During the struggle, Veyna climbed on top of Kelly and began choking the officer, according the reports.

“I could feel my airway being cut off from the pressure on my throat,” Kelly later wrote in his report. “I immediately put both of my hands in his face, pushing his head back while trying to push my fingers into his eye sockets to gain relief so I could breath.”

Butler struck Veyna numerous times, trying to get him to release Kelly, according to the police reports.

Kelly wrote “I was in fear for my life and could tell we were not gaining control of Veyna.”

The officer managed to slip out of Veyna’s hands, slid up behind Veyna and grabbed him in a “carotid restraint” choke hold. Veyna lost consciousness briefly and officers then placed him in handcuffs, the reports say.

Veyna, now cuffed, continued to argue with officers, the reports say, including “repeated threats towards other officers, myself and our families regarding ‘killing us.’”

Officers said Veyna continued “boasting” of his fight, directing some of his comments at Kelly, saying “You’re a pretty good fighter.”

He also asked “Why did you choke me for, because you were losing. I was beating your asses, wasn’t I,” the reports say.

At the hospital, according to police, Veyna continued to talk about the scuffle with officers, saying “I was choking his ass, but he was beating me. I’m not going to lie to you.” At one point, reportedly, he told police “As a man, I’m a straight Northerner and what you’re doing to me, I love my family.”

Both officers suffered injuries during the struggle, but both remain on duty and are not expected to miss any work, Cmdr. Ray Reyna confirmed Friday in a telephone interview.

Veyna eventually was booked into the Merced County Jail. He remained in custody Friday at the John Latorracca Correctional Center. His bail was set at $525,000. He is due back in court Oct. 26 for a hearing.

