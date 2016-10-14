Upcoming events in Los Banos

Arts and Crafts Boutique

The Circle of Love group is hosting an Arts and Crafts Boutique on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Los Banos Community Center, 645 Seventh St. The event includes a $5 salad bar luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Gloria Mendonca at 209-826-1059 for questions.

Feral cat awareness

The Los Banos Homeless Cats group is honoring National Feral Cat Day Sunday to bring attention to the unnecessary killing of cats in animal control pounds and shelters. The group will set up a booth from noon to 5 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 1131 W. Pacheco Blvd.

Hobby Lobby grand opening

The grand opening of the new Los Banos Hobby Lobby is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the store, located at 1301 W. Pacheco Blvd. The national arts and crafts chain is filling in the anchor retail space left behind after Lowe’s closed in 2011.

Smorgasbord dinner

St. John’s Lutheran Church is holding its annual Smorgasbord Dinner event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 250 W. Adams Ave. The fundraising dinner is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-10 and free for children under 4. The menu includes roast pork, Swedish meatballs, potatoes in white gravy, cabbage rolls and more. For tickets, call the church office at 209-826-2474 between 9 a.m. and noon.

Art sale for library

The Friends of the Los Banos Library is hosting an art sale and social from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the library, 1312 S. Seventh St. The sale will feature music, appetizers and original small works of art from local artists. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Phoenix Books, or by calling Colleen Menefee at 209-489-9202 or Patti Ryan at 209-826-3601.

Bowling alley, laser tag grand opening

The Aqua Entertainment Center, which boasts Los Banos’ only bowling alley and laser tag arena, is holding a grand opening Friday, Oct. 21. The opening starts at 1 p.m. at 923 W. Pacheco Blvd.

Mural dedication

The historic mural at the Circle K on 410 N. Mercey Springs Rd. will receive a dedication Oct. 22. The dedication will start at 11 a.m. with a reception at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 424 N. Mercey Springs Rd., after. The mural’s historic significance is in its depiction of the Buffalo Soldiers and celebration of their 150th anniversary. The Buffalo Soldiers were tasked to protect Yosemite and other national parks.

Los Cenzontles concert

Los Cenzontles, a group that performs a new take on traditional Mexican music, will perform Oct. 22 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center at 1105 5th St. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 the day of the show and a limited number of student tickets are available for $5 each. Tickets can be purchased at losbanosarts.brownpapertickets.com.

Los Banos candidate forum

Los Banos residents are invited Oct. 27 to attend a public forum to learn about candidates for the Los Banos City Council and Los Banos Unified School District Board, and ask them questions. The forum will start 6 p.m. in Room LB-A-103 of Merced College Los Banos Campus, 22240 Highway 152. Parking on campus will be free.

Pumpkin Patch

The Evangelical Free Church of Los Banos is holding a pumpkin patch fundraiser event throughout the month of October. The pumpkin patch is open Monday through Friday noon to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday after church to 9 p.m. Along with pumpkins, the fundraiser event features a maze and a few games at no charge, and a $1 mini-train ride.

Holiday boutique

New Bethany Residential Care will hold a Holiday Boutique on Nov. 3 in the retirement center’s auditorium, 1441 Berkeley Drive. The free event includes artisan booths, appetizers and wine, a silent auction and a “bountiful bakery.” A raffle also will be held with prizes of a $100 gas card, year pass for dinner for two at Espana’s Restaurant, $500 cash and a two-night, three-day stay at Cayucos. All proceeds from the event will go to New Bethany.

