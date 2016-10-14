Choosing happiness is one of life’s many choices

This week, I’ve started this column at least five times. My mind seemed to be going in so many different directions I felt like I’d been torn.

I wanted to write about “purposeful walking” as a tool for change and the long history of people who’ve used this method of joining together for positive action. I wanted to write about the process of grief as the sixth anniversary of the death of my husband, Ron, approaches. I wanted to write about the value of the traditions of the seasons and how they intertwine with a family’s history. I wanted to tell you a story about the hidden world of ornaments and how my life has often made me feel like a greeting card.

I thought of the old movie “The Time Machine” and how the hero needed to choose one book to bring with him to define the destroyed civilization. They do not tell you which book he chose and you are left to fill in the blank for yourself. I remember the question occupying my mind for days. Would I bring the Bible to bring faith into the next world, or perhaps a book on the history of civilization, or maybe a dictionary, or perhaps be practical and bring a book on basic medical care or be literary and bring a collection of Shakespeare?

Which book to bring or even which topic to choose? I felt like a child in 31 Flavors, having to decide on just one flavor when there were so many. It made me realize that one of the hardest things in life is the weighty burden of choice, yet it is our most basic freedom. We can choose, since we live in America, what religion to believe in, whom we want to marry, where we want to live, what we wish to do as our vocation and whom to vote for.

When we are young and feeling confined under adult rule, we dream of the time when we are old enough to make decisions for ourselves. Remember how we resented being told when to go to bed, when we had to eat and how we were to behave? Then we wanted to make our own choices, but we didn’t think much about the flip side.

While we can choose many things, we also must live with and learn from the consequences of those choices, and I don’t know about you, but many times, when I look back I see that “my choices” weren’t all that great. I also have learned that life can give you some curveballs at times that give you little choice other than how you are going to handle them. Those choices can be very difficult, but they are also the kind of choices that show us what we are made of.

One of the lines I often say to Grover is “I choose to be happy,” which is not as easy as it seems. When living through these dark curveballs of life the very thought of choosing to be happy seems perverse. Yet, heading toward this sixth anniversary of Ron’s death, I know that making such a choice can be someone’s salvation.

In our lives, we are faced with laws that we legally have to follow. In our faith, many of us have commandments we are led to follow. And there are our personal choices, our daily decisions about what to do and whom to follow. Looking backward, I realize that some of my hardest choices have made me who I am.

When I was 16, I chose to have a baby; when my mother developed Alzheimer’s I chose to keep her at home; and when I was 50, I chose to become Catholic. I believe that there is a still small voice within each of us that tells us what is right. When we listen carefully and follow through we are usually making the right choice.

Until the next time, choose well, and may all of your news be good news.

Diana Ingram Thurston can be reached at losbanosdood@gmail.com.