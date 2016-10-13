Los Banos school board approves placing censure vote of Jones on next meeting

— The Los Banos Unified School District Board on Thursday voted to place the proposed censure of Trustee Tommy Jones on the agenda for the next board meeting.

Trustees Anthony Parreira, Dominic Falasco and Dennis Areias voted in favor of it, while Jones and trustees Ray Martinez and Marlene Smith voted against it.

Trustee Carole Duffy, who first asked what the motion would do, also voted in favor of it. Duffy typically has voted in line with Jones and Smith in the past.

Several trustees were against censuring Jones, at least before the conclusion of Jones’ criminal investigation into allegations he bribed Falasco along with Merced-area contractor Gregory Opinski.

The Merced Sun-Star and Enterprise on Thursday reported details of the investigation that led prosecutors to file felony charges against Jones and Opinski. Reports from investigators described Jones allegedly acting a conduit, carrying money from Opinski to Falasco, who was working with prosecutors and secretly recording numerous meeting where the alleged bribes were discussed.

Opinski allegedly funneled $12,000 to Falasco through Jones, investigators said, to secure Falasco’s vote on several key issues, most notably, awarding Opinski’s firm with a $541,000 construction contract to build new classrooms at Mercey Springs Elementary School. .

“I believe everybody is innocent until proven guilty,” Duffy said.

Trustee Ray Martinez said the censure, regardless of who is involved, would be a form of pre-judgment.

“We all need to respect the laws of the land and rights of the people,” Martinez said. Members of the Community Advocacy Coalition, an influential and controversial citizens group that has voiced support for Jones, attended Thursday meeting and said they also were opposed to the proposed censure.

Falasco, Parreira and Areias all spoke in favor of censuring Jones.

“This is not about convicting him,” Falasco said, adding that board members have to make judgments for the betterment of the school district and kids.

Some residents also voiced their support for the censure.

Thursday night also featured several heated exchanges between members of the public and teachers, and members of the Community Advocacy Coalition.

The CAC has endorsed or supported Jones, Duffy and candidate Gary Munoz, while many other residents spoke Thursday in favor of their opponents, Falasco and candidates Marg Benton and Megan Goin-Soares.

Tensions reached a boiling point when Smith told the crowd she’d been warned recently to watch out for “the Ku Klux Klan.”

The comment drew yelling and laughing from the audience. One member of the CAC, Anahi Rodriguez, who was seated in the front row, started arguing with several people behind her.

“I don’t believe that the Ku Klux Klan has time for small people like me,” Smith said, going back and forth with members of the public before adding that she feels safe and not in jeopardy. “I have taken extra steps for security. You can laugh and call it whatever you want, but when you get a threat like that or information like that, you have to take it seriously.”

Smith added, “You wouldn’t have any idea what that means to you because you haven’t been in that shoe, being threatened by an agency like that.”

Smith did not say whether she’d passed that information along to law enforcement and has not responded to phone calls seeking comment.

This story will be updated.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562