Los Banos candidates to skip forum over concerns of racial harassment

— Three Los Banos school board candidates who are backed by the Community Advocacy Coalition say they will not participate in a citywide candidate forum later this month because they believe they would be subjected to racially motivated harassment.

Candidate Gary Munoz and incumbent trustees Tommy Jones and Carole Duffy will not attend the Oct. 27 forum at Merced College, according to the final agenda for the forum.

“I’m not going to put myself in that position,” Munoz said Monday. “If it was going to be a forum for just the students, I would have been glad to attend. But inviting the community to also be involved ... these people don’t get it.”

Munoz said he specifically was referring to a contingent of the Los Banos Teachers Association that has clashed with CAC, a local organization that advocates for minority communities.

Jones, Duffy and CAC have been criticized recently in connection with allegations that Jones bribed a fellow Los Banos Unified School District board member to support a controversial construction project involving Greg Opinski, a prominent contractor who is a member of the Merced Union High School District.

Jones and Opinski, who face arraignment on felony charges of bribery and conflict of interest Oct. 19, have denied any wrongdoing.

Munoz is a member of CAC, which has supported Jones and Duffy.

Jones and Duffy did not return calls from the Los Banos Enterprise on Tuesday asking why they planned to skip the forum.

The teachers union, led by President Jason Walsh, has endorsed Munoz’s opponent, incumbent trustee Dominic Falaso, as well as Megan Goin-Soares and Marg Benton who, respectively, are attempting to unseat Jones and Duffy.

Tensions between CAC candidates and the teachers union exploded at a Sept. 22 meeting the school board called to discuss the possible censure of Jones over the bribery allegations.

Dozens of teachers and community members expressed anger when Jones, Duffy and two other CAC-supported trustees, Ray Martinez and Marlene Smith, failed to show up, leaving the remaining three trustees without the quorum required for an official meeting.

Many in the crowd denounced CAC and shouted at a CAC representative, Baldo Salcido, who quickly left the meeting.

The angry vitriol expressed at that meeting was recorded by the Enterprise and posted online. In a letter sent last week to the Enterprise, Salcido said he’d been subjected to hatred and racism and that the display had led him to advise the candidates to avoid attending the Oct. 27 forum.

“Personally, I’m recommending anybody not to participate ,” Salcido told the Enterprise. “When you open it up to the public, I don’t feel we should subject our candidates to racism and hatred. I don’t feel it’s going to be fair for the candidates.”

Jennifer Gardner, a Merced College political science and history professor who is organizing the forum, said there are rules in place to ensure the audience behaves respectfully and to keep the candidates from being personally attacked.

“I’ll call on audience members and if I feel the question is out of line, a verbal attack, personal question ... then I’ll move on to the next question,” Gardner said.

But Salcido said he feels the teachers association and others who supported the public wringing of CAC on Sept. 22 will ignore the rules.

While Salcido couldn’t point to any specific comments made Sept. 22 that could be described as racist, he said public comments made at previous at board meetings and on community Facebook pages have had racist overtones.

“It isn’t just that they are raising issues, it’s the way they’re raising issues,” Salcido said. “People who have seen that video are absolutely disgusted at that display.”

Salcido said another sign that there is a racial component to the criticism is the fact that anger has been pointed at Martinez, who is Latino; the predominantly Latino CAC; and Jones and Smith, who both are members of the NAACP.

Walsh on Monday said the anger expressed Sept. 22 was tied to the four trustees’ failure to attend the meeting, nothing else.

“No, it’s not based on race,” Walsh said. “Very simply, that’s an excuse to avoid answering difficult questions.”

Walsh said the teachers union is willing to work with anyone advocating for students.

He noted that CAC, however, has expressed support for the contract awarded to Opinski to expand Mercey Springs Elementary and for the trustees who voted for it even though the bid was twice the price offered by a competitor.

“I don’t see that as an area we can align,” Walsh said.

Salcido and Munoz said the decision of the candidates to skip the Oct. 27 forum was not an attempt to avoid tough questions from the public.

“It’s not a question of ducking questions: It’s a question of not having to tolerate unethical behavior from people who have already displayed it,” Salcido said.

Both also said they weren’t as concerned with what the public thinks as much as what the people in their districts think.

“I go door to door,” Munoz said. “I walked this district twice already. That’s where I reach out to people.”

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562