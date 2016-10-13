Los Banos sweeps Pacheco on historic night

It’s hard to find criticism with a volleyball team that has yet to drop a set in Western Athletic Conference play.

But if Los Banos has a weakness, it’s the opening set. Coach Greg Soliz hasn’t quite been able to figure out the problem, but for whatever reason, the Tigers seem to take a set to get into the rhythm of a match.

The formula held true on Monday night as rival Pacheco pushed Los Banos in the opening set. After coming about as close to losing a conference set as they have all season, the Tigers turned it on after, sweeping the Panthers 25-18, 25-9, 25-12.

“The first set tends to be trying for whatever reason,” said middle blocker Bailey Allen, who finished with seven kills, five blocks and four aces. “We’ve improved on it, but it does usually take us a little while to get going. Fortunately, we’ve made up for it with the other sets.

“Our passing wasn’t as good in the first set, we really improved as the game went on.”

Monday marked the first time since Pacheco’s 2010 opening that the two schools met while both in playoff position.

Los Banos (10-0 WAC) sits at the top of the standings, and showed once again that it won’t likely be conceding that position. Pacheco (4-6 WAC) fell out of third place with its second consecutive loss, but still has an opportunity to secure its first playoff appearance in school history with the final leg of triple-round-robin play yet to go.

To achieve that, the Panthers are going to need a little more offensive consistency.

Monday started well enough for Pacheco, going toe-to-toe with LB in the opening set in front of a enthusiastic home crowd. A Dina Snapp kill pulled the Panthers within 19-18 late in Set 1, but the Tigers would close with a 6-0 run.

Lauren McCullough grabbed the momentum right back with a kill and Sharon Lampreda (match-high 12 kills) followed with a perfectly placed tip. Allen added and ace and Pacheco turned in three straight hitting errors to close the set.

Once Los Banos got a rhythm going, it didn’t slow down.

Behind Lampreda’s serve, the Tigers ran off nine straight points to open Set 2. Setter Jacey Bourbon (match-high 23 assists) took over the match, orchestrating the LB offense like a Renaissance composer as the Tigers built leads of 15-3 and 22-5.

“Jacey has come a long way in her development this year,” Soliz said. “You’re not going to have much of an offense without a setter than can consistently deliver the ball. She’s been that for us and just keeps getting better.

“In this league, we know we’re going to see a lot of free balls. My challenge to the girls is taking advantage of that. Making sure we get a clean dig and good pass. They did a good job of that tonight, particularly in the last two sets.”

Despite the tough second set, Pacheco showed some heart to start the third.

Kills by Alondra Juarez and Dechanelle Walker pulled the Panthers within 5-4 early. A 9-1 run in the middle of the set allowed it to get away from them, however. Griselda Angulo (seven kills) served as the run’s catalyst, recording two kills and a pair of aces as Los Banos never looked back.

“They’re such an athletic team, we knew we couldn’t take anything for granted coming in,” Allen said. “It’s a very cool thing for the town to have both teams in playoff position. We all went to middle school together and have grown up playing the game together.

“Volleyball is a very inclusive sport, and it’s neat to see how everyone has developed. I’m glad we got the win tonight, but I’m also happy to see them doing well.”

