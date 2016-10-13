Letters to the Editor (10/14/2016)

More cooperation needed, not blame

Los Banos Unified School District trustee Ray Martinez and Julian Mancias, a Los Banos math teacher, are right on target. Ray recently visited with school principals, teachers and staff. He recognizes their experience, knowledge and passion for all of our students. Julian has consistently informed us of all the talented teachers in Los Banos. Most teachers have distanced themselves from the current tumultuous political battles and, instead, remain focused on educating our students.

Only a few followers of trustees Dennis Areias and Anothy Parreira, LBTA President Jason Walsh and Andre Soares, have engaged in personal attacks against Tommy Jones, and the Community Advocacy Coalition. Their actions and vociferous display of hatred and racism only reflects their own character and self-respect.

The recent online live-feed backfired; the public immediately condemned the behavior of those teachers, trustees and a few other supporters.

My wife is a teacher, with 30 years’ tenure, so I am aware of the dedication and passion to teach our students. Like most teachers, her day starts at 5 a.m., and ends at bedtime. Teaching is not just a career or profession, it is a passion. Teachers are scholars, mentors, counselors, psychiatrists, therapists, doctors to all of our children. We entrust them with their safety and education.

In order for our students to excel, we need to accept (own) the current academic scores, and not blame teachers; instead, let’s collaborate and seek solutions. Teachers need the latest technology and necessary supplies for the classroom.

Proper use of LCAP funding, parent engagement, community support, and adherence to the Education Code and Proposition 209 should set our district on a course for excellence.

Baldo Salcido, Los Banos