Here’s a question that challenges each of us

“What do you stand for?” That question was posed by an author I was reading recently. I found it challenging.

What do I stand for, really? What would I speak up for in public, even if it cost me popularity or resulted in ostracism? I realized in my 70 years of life I hadn’t asked myself this important question.

The answer would say a great deal about who a person is. Maybe that’s why I hadn’t confronted it before.

In today’s world, the significance of this question can be momentous. In many countries today, speaking up for a principle has cost people not just their popularity and security, but their lives.

For most of us in the United States this question is usually not life threatening but worth considering. For parents or grandparents, sharing their answer to this question and explaining their core values could be helpful to their children and grandchildren.

I will struggle with this question in today’s column as a way of encouraging readers to think about what their answers might be.

After much reflection I’ve come up with a few principles I feel I would stand up for. Often “standing up” requires a choice between opposing impulses. The real test would come if I were ever faced with a situation that required me to make that choice publicly, even if it were unpopular and I were a solitary voice.

Dignity versus derision. Each person has an inherent dignity and is entitled to respect. Too often, however, people deride others, belittling them just because they’re different. Belittling often begins in adolescence and can easily turn into bullying. Too many people continue that adolescent behavior into adulthood. Standing up for those belittled, whose dignity is diminished, would be a worthy act.

Fairness over injustice. Each day in the news we see some form of injustice enacted in almost every country and in every state. I hope I could stand up in the face of serious injustice, at least when it affects a family member, friend, neighbor or other person in my community.

Integrity versus expedience. Ignoring this principle, one of the hardest to practice, often results in serious consequences. Given the choice of doing the right thing or safeguarding personal security, most people pick the latter, not wanting to rock the boat or get involved. Unfortunately, many people in leadership positions choose expedience over integrity, to their detriment and the detriment of others.

Responsibility for one’s own actions versus blaming someone else. When things go wrong it seems almost natural to blame someone else or one’s upbringing or life circumstances. I hope when the fault is mine, even if it means embarrassment or loss of esteem, I can stand up and accept the responsibility.

Peace over violence. This seems like one of the most obvious to stand up for, but it can be among the most difficult when violence is near. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stood up for peace, as well as for the dignity of each person, even when his nonviolent stance resulted in beatings and imprisonment. In times of crisis, it would take a bold act of courage to stand up for peace.

Hope versus despair. It’s easy to feel despair today, seeing on television and in the social media the world in many ways coming apart. I believe, however, in the importance of hope, and I would like to proclaim hope even when everyone else can’t get beyond discouragement.

Conscience over authority. This may be the principle that encompasses all the others. Following this core value, a person makes decisions based on what he believes is true, deep within his heart and soul, even if his actions go counter to civil or religious authorities. It may be the ultimate individual decision.

There are other principles that are close to my heart, including compassion over indifference, faith over unbelief and love over hate, but I’ve run out of space.

I encourage my readers to make their own list of principles they would stand up for and share that list with people close to them. Articulating those principles, perhaps, might make it possible, when necessary, to stand up for them.

