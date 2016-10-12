Pacheco’s Teneng too much for Patterson in WAC football opener

— In Tk Teneng’s version of a perfect football world, he’s racing downfield with no defenders in sight. He prefers the wide-open spaces.

Not that it matters. He’s a threat each time he touches the ball.

“When I get in the open, it feels more natural to me,” Teneng said.

Teneng, Pacheco High School’s 5-foot-6, 156-pound powder keg, rushed 19 times for 193 yards and four touchdowns Friday night. His final carry, an 8-yard scoring burst with 1:04 left, vaulted the Panthers past Patterson 48-41.

Quarterback Aric Barton pitched to his left to Teneng for a 20-yard gain to the 8, a play so effective the Panthers (3-3, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference) dialed it up on the next snap. The decisive touchdown was his 15th of the season, reason enough Pacheco will be a major player in the WAC race.

“We rely on Tk Teneng quite a bit,” coach David Snapp said. “He’s done that all year for us.”

Pacheco was 0-3 at Patterson Community Stadium, a point Snapp stressed all week. The breakthrough came at the expense of the defending WAC champions (1-5, 0-1), who were 11-1 last year but are reeling after Friday’s homecoming loss.

The Tigers climbed a steep hill all night. Quarterback Kevin Todd (concussion) exited early and was replaced by slotback/safety Gabe Sanchez, who almost singlehandedly kept Patterson within striking range.

Sanchez (23 carries, 117 yards) passed for three touchdowns, but it was his improv runs – many on planned passes – that sustained the Tigers. Patterson rallied from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie 41-41 thanks to Sanchez. He scored on fourth and goal from the 4, then tacked on the tying two-pointer, absorbing hits on the goal line on both plays.

“He (Sanchez) brings us explosiveness, and he’s going to have to lead us for a while,” Patterson coach Rob Cozart said. “Gabe stepped up and the guys rallied around him.”

Cozart’s Tigers, hobbled by injuries, can’t make the pieces fit. They blew a 21-0 lead the previous week against Liberty of Madera, then were forced into catchup mode by Pacheco. The result was Patterson’s third home loss this season.

An avalanche of big-play touchdowns fortified Pacheco all night. Two of Teneng’s scores came on runs of 65 and 50 yards, and Christopher Munoz turned a quick pass from Barton into a 62-yard catch-and-run.

Pacheco’s old-school veer offense didn’t bother with many first downs. Then again, kickoff returns don’t require moving the chains. Shane Barton, Aric’s twin, opened the second half with a 95-yard romp to the end zone, racing down the Pacheco sideline while breaking tackles.

“We had them on the ropes numerous times,” Snapp said. “We couldn’t finish plays, but we did when we needed to.”

Ron Agostini