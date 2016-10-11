Two suspects sought in Los Banos taxicab stabbing, robbery

Merced County sheriff’s detectives are looking for two men accused of stabbing and robbing a taxicab driver earlier this month on the outskirts of Los Banos.

Detectives on Tuesday released photographs of Noe Roman, 23, and Ignacio Rodrigo Ponce, 31, both Los Banos residents. Warrants have been issued for both men, charging them with assault and robbery, investigators said in a brief news release.

“It is unknown if these individuals are still in the Los Banos area,” detectives said in the statement.

The driver, a man whose name has not been released, was stabbed four times by two men who ran away around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 6 near the Santa Fe Grade and Highway 165, deputies have said.

The driver’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators have not commented on the amount of money taken during the robbery.

According to Merced Superior Court records, Roman has been in and out of custody numerous in Merced County since at least 2012. His criminal history includes convictions for misdemeanor and felony drug possession, misdemeanor resisting and trespassing, and misdemeanor petty theft.

Roman pleaded guilty in November 2015 to a felony commercial burglary charge. He was sentenced to serve two years in prison and served one year, court records show.

Ponce’s criminal history includes a felony domestic violence conviction in 2015, court records show.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two men is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Office at 209-385-7445 or contact investigators on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MercedSheriffInvestigations. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.