Los Banos murder suspects’ arraignment continued for fifth time

— At least one of the four family members charged with the slaying of a 35-year-old Los Banos man is getting anxious to be arraigned and for pretrial proceedings to move forward, his attorney said.

Ronnie Lujan, 34, on Wednesday sounded agitated while asking Judge David Moranda why his arraignment was taking so long. His arraignment, along with family members Steven A. Lujan, 55, Tony Lujan III, 27, and Charles F. Lujan, 59, was continued for a sixth hearing to Oct. 14.

The four Lujans are charged with killing Rene Cruz Sandoval, marking the first homicide in Los Banos this year.

During a continued hearing Friday, Ronnie Lujan’s lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Richard Berger, said Ronnie Lujan has been in a holding pattern at the Merced County jail.

“He’s anxious for the preliminary matter (to start),” Berger said. “Hopefully, it won’t be delayed.”

Ronnie Lujan, Steven Lujan and Tony Lujan III have appeared in Merced Superior Court for their arraignment Sept. 19, Sept. 23, Sept. 28, Wednesday and Friday.

Charles Lujan was in the hospital during most of those dates after an incident in the jail Sept. 15, less than 12 hours after he was booked, jail officials have said. He appeared in court Friday.

However, the arraignment was continued a fifth time after Charles Lujan’s private counsel informed the court Thursday that he wasn’t representing Charles Lujan anymore. So on Friday, Merced Defense Associates was still determining which public defender will defend Charles Lujan.

Steven Lujan is being represented by attorney Andre Carlos Margain. Tony Lujan is being represented by court-appointed attorney Bill Davis.

Police arrested Charles, Steven and Ronnie Lujan on Sept. 14 at a Merced home. Tony Lujan III was arrested Sept. 17 in Gilroy. Police identified the four suspects as family members.

