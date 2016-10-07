Arraignment for Los Banos trustee charged with corruption continued

The Friday arraignment of Los Banos Unified School District trustee Tommy Jones on bribery charges was postponed to Oct. 19 to coincide with the arraignment of his co-defendant, Greg Opinski.

Jones faces two felony counts of bribing a public official, and one felony count of conflict of interest.

Steve Slocum, the Merced County supervising deputy district attorney, and Jones’ attorney, Kevin Little, on Friday morning agreed to the continuation.

Jones declined to comment on the charges or case, referring questions to Little. He did not enter a plea Friday.

Before the scheduled arraignment Friday in Merced Superior Court, Little said that if required, Jones was ready to enter a “not guilty” plea and set dates for future court proceedings.

The charges stem from a Merced County District Attorney’s Office investigation into the construction manager contract for the estimated $6 million to $7 million expansion of Mercey Springs Elementary School in Los Banos.

Opinski, a Merced-area builder, was awarded the contract by the school board in a 4-3 vote. Jones and trustees Dominic Falasco, Carole Duffy and Marlene Smith voted in favor of the contract.

However, the investigation revealed that Jones and Opinski conspired to bribe at least one trustee, according to District Attorney Larry Morse II.

Officials said Falasco reported the attempted bribery to the District Attorney’s Office. That led to a 10-month investigation in which Falasco secretly recorded conversations between himself, Opinski and Jones discussing the contract, prosecutors have said.

Opinski has been charged with four felony counts of bribing a public official, one felony count of aiding and abetting an official in developing financial interests and one felony count of conflict of interest.

Opinski may also have his contracting license suspended or revoked by the Contractors State License Board, officials have said.

Jones is running for re-election to the school board. He is being challenged by Los Banos resident Megan Goin-Soares.

Opinski’s name is on the ballot for the 21st Assembly District seat against incumbent Adam Gray. He is an elected trustee for the Merced High School District. But he announced in May he dropped out of the Assembly race.

