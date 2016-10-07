Upcoming events in Los Banos

Tule Elk Day

The San Luis National Wildlife Refuge will host Tule Elk Day on Saturday. The celebration of the unique animal that survived extinction will feature presentations, tours, exhibits and displays at the refuge, 7376 S. Wolfsen Road in Los Banos. Visitors will be able to observe and learn about the elk herd inside their habitat via tours using refuge vans. Advance sign-ups for tours, which will be at 8 and 11 a.m., are recommended by calling 209-826-3508. Speakers include wildlife photographer Doug Ridgway and Cristen Langner from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Elks jamboree

The Los Banos Elks are hosting 10 other lodges in a jamboree celebration Saturday to help raise funds for Elks programs such as scholarships, basketball free throw contests and veterans services. Activities include a chili cook-off, cupcake contests and games. The organization is also setting up a lemonade stand with proceeds benefiting “ Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.” Lemonade is $1 per cup, donations accepted. Get more information by calling 209-404-9502.

Odd Fellows breakfast

The Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 are hosting their monthly breakfast Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and french toast. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $6 for people ages 12 and up, $3 for children ages 7-12, and free for children 6 and under.

March against domestic violence

The annual Peace for Families event will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The walk, hosted by the Valley Crisis Center, will start at Pacheco Park and end at the Los Banos Police Annex building. After the walk, there will be food, drinks, music and prizes. One “exceptionally strong survivor” will also share their story. The Valley Crisis Center is seeking monetary donations or refreshments for the event. Contact the Valley Crisis Center for more detail at 209-725-7900, or stop by the office at 545 J St.

Flu clinic

The Merced County Department of Public Health will hold a flu clinic for anyone 6 months of age or older Wednesday at the Los Banos Senior Center, 645 Seventh St. The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. All private insurance, Medi-Cal and Medicare will be accepted. Vaccinations are also available at the Public Health Department at 415 F. St. on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.

OLF 4H Club

The Our Lady of Fatima School 4H Club will continue to take new members at its meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Parish Hall.

Farm-to-Table dinner

The Los Banos Downtown Association is holding a Farm-to-Table dinner event Thursday in downtown Los Banos. The cost of tickets for the fundraiser are $75 each. Tickets are available at Pearson’s Jewelers, Fleur de Lis, The Country Duck and Positive Changes. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. Limited seating is available and reservations are required.

Arts and Crafts Boutique

The Circle of Love group is hosting an Arts and Crafts Boutique on Oct. 14 at the Los Banos Community Center, 645 Seventh St. The event includes a $5 salad bar luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Gloria Mendonca at 209-826-1059 for questions.

Hobby Lobby grand opening

The grand opening of the new Los Banos Hobby Lobby is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 17 at the store, located at 1301 W. Pacheco Blvd. The national arts and crafts chain is filling in the anchor retail space left behind after Lowe’s closed in 2011.

Smorgasbord dinner

St. John’s Lutheran Church is holding its annual Smorgasbord Dinner event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the church, 250 W. Adams Ave. The fundraising dinner is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-10 and free for children under 4. The menu includes roast pork, Swedish meatballs, potatoes in white gravy, cabbage rolls and more. For tickets, call the church office at 209-826-2474 between 9 a.m. and noon.

Art sale for library

The Friends of the Los Banos Library is hosting an art sale and social from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the library, 1312 S. Seventh St. The sale will feature music, appetizers and original small works of art from local artists. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Phoenix Books, or by calling Colleen Menefee at 209-489-9202 or Patti Ryan at 209-826-3601.

Holiday boutique

New Bethany Residential Care will hold a Holiday Boutique on Nov. 3 in the retirement center’s auditorium, 1441 Berkeley Drive. The free event includes artisan booths, appetizers and wine, a silent auction and a “bountiful bakery.” A raffle also will be held with prizes of a $100 gas card, year pass for dinner for two at Espana’s Restaurant, $500 cash and a two-night, three-day stay at Cayucos. All proceeds from the event will go to New Bethany.

To submit events, email reporter Vikaas Shanker at vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com. Please submit at least 10 days in advance of the event.