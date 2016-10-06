LB girls water polo struggles to find space in small pool

— It’s not lost on Bo Halpin that two of the Los Banos girls water polo team’s three clashes with Ceres will take place in the Bulldogs’ intimate pool.

Just two games into Western Athletic Conference play and the Tigers and Bulldogs have distinguished themselves as the class of the league. Meaning the head-to-head meetings will likely decide the league champ.

Ceres has the inside track after Monday’s first meeting, as Los Banos’ speed transition game was nullified by the small pool. The Tigers staged an admirable rally in the fourth quarter, by fell short in a 12-9 loss to the Bulldogs.

“We don’t really have a traditional whole set, but we learned we’re going to need to practice some of that before the next time we play here,” Halpin said.

“We tried to get away with our transition game. It worked for the first quarter, but Ceres used the small pool to help take it away in the middle quarters. There just isn’t as much space in between players as we’re accustomed to in a regulation sized pool.

“It really puts an emphasis on passing and shooting, and unfortunately we didn’t do either very well today.”

Los Banos (1-1 WAC) had no problems out of the gate, scoring on each of its first three possessions to take a 3-1 lead.

Savannah Valenzuela set up Kaitlin Downward to open the scoring and Cameron Lowe followed with back-to-back goals.

Lowe had a chance at a first-quarter hat trick, but her 5-meter shot was turned aside by Ceres goalkeeper Camryn Elness. It sparked a Bulldog (2-0 WAC) run. Julia Pata scored two of her game-high five goals to help make it a 4-4 game at the end of one.

Ceres broke things open in the middle quarters, outscoring LB 5-1 to take a 9-5 lead into the fourth quarter.

“It’s a hard pool to adjust to,” said Downward, who tallied a team-high two goals, three assists and two steals. “First your worried about the new rules and not pushing off of the bottom. Then we didn’t have as much movement on offense as we usually do because there’s not as much space. We’re used to a much wider pool that let’s us use our speed.

“I think we got off to a good start, but then started missing our shots. Once we weren’t doing as well, people started hanging their heads. I think in the fourth quarter, we just wanted to win so badly, that we got an extra boost of energy.”

Halpin may have contributed to that as well.

Sensing his team needed an offensive boost, Halpin put goalkeeper Kendra Gertstenberg (seven saves) out in the field and moved Kalia Daniels into the cage. The ploy almost worked.

Gerstenberg picked up a goal and an assist in the quarter, pouncing on her own rebound to pull the Tigers within 11-9 with 1:49 to play. Los Banos got the perfect opportunity to close the gap further, earning a kick out on its next trip down the pool. Feeling the clock ticking away, the Tigers rushed the possession and never got a shot off.

Emily Campidonica scored in Ceres’ next possession to put the game away.

“It’s one of those matches that’s going to make us better in the long run,” Halpin said. “We’re not young, but we still don’t have a lot of water polo experience. It would have helped us out today. Give credit to Ceres. They made the better adjustments and played a smart game.”

The Los Banos boys water polo team found the small pool a little more to their liking as the Tigers fired shots from anywhere and everywhere.

Kyle Burke led the way with a team-high seven goals as LB (0-2 WAC) took a lead into the fourth quarter. The Tigers seemed to run out of gass there, however as Ceres outscored Los Banos 7-3 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 15-13 victory.

Corey Gardner added four goals for Los Banos in the loss and Carson Brizee made 19 saves.

