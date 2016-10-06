WAC football opens without a consensus favorite

Dustin Caropreso and David Snapp are both big picture guys.

While the Los Banos and Pacheco head football coaches both wanted to do well during their nonconference portion of the season, they both acknowledge it’s a means to an end. A Western Athletic Conference title is always the ultimate goal, and both coaches see the nonconference season as nothing more than a tool to help get them prepared to achieve that goal.

It’s why both compiled nonconference schedules littered with either bigger-school opponents or small-school powers. With WAC play set to get underway tonight, Caropreso and Snapp believe that approach will begin to pay dividends.

“The one thing I know for sure is we’re battle tested,” Caropreso said. “We’ve had four games that went right down to the fourth quarter. Three of those were decided in the last couple minutes. If you’d have asked me a couple months ago, I’d have been ecstatic being 3-2 going into conference. And we’re a few bad punt snaps away from being 4-1.

“I know they’ve struggled and had some injuries, but ultimately I think Patterson is still the team to beat until we see otherwise. Central Valley is playing some good football, but their wins haven’t come against the toughest competition. Pacheco can put up points, but then is giving up almost 50 points per game. I think it’s safe to say that league is pretty wide open right now. The first two weeks will probably give a better picture of what direction it’s going to go.”

Pacheco (2-3) opens conference play coming off its best performance of the season, rolling Stockton Edison 66-27 while pounding out 620 yards off offense.

The group still has yet to turn in back-to-back stellar outings, but Snapp hopes that’s about to change with the start of league.

“Right now is everything we’ve played for,” Snapp said. “We expect to be a playoff team every year and now is the opportunity to go out and earn that. The league looks like it’s a four-team race at this point in time, but I don’t think anyone has distinguished themselves as the favorite. I think it’s going to be pretty wide open each week and the team that comes ready to play will be the one walking away with a win.

“For me, Patterson is still the team to beat. We open with them, so we get the chance to put ourselves in the driver’s seat right away. I think Patterson has athletes comparable to what we’ve seen from Chavez and Edison, but I don’t know if anyone else is going to have that kind of team speed. We’ve played good athletes. We’ve played big physical teams. I think we’re as ready as we can be to start league.

The contenders

Central Valley (4-1)

The Hawks have by far and away been the most consistent team in the league through five games, riding a defense that’s yielded just over 12 points per game and an offense that’s pounded out 265 rushing yards per game. Jonathan Barragan has led the attack, compiling 481 rushing yards and six touchdowns. It’s hard to know what to make of CV at this point with its four victories (Atwater, Grace Davis, Enochs, West) coming against teams with two combined wins. We’ll know more in two weeks when the Hawks make a trip to Los Banos.

Los Banos (3-2)

The Tiger defense has proven itself for real, limiting undefeated Chowchilla to a season-low 264 rushing yards in last week’s 27-0 loss. And 89 of those yards came on a single play. Mason Leao (43 tackles) and Vincent Alvarez (39) lead the unit which has yielded a respectable 24.4 ppg against a good solid schedule. The Tigers’ question marks are on offense. LB has moved the ball pretty well from 20 to 20, but has at times struggled to finish drives. Back-to-back games with CV and Patterson in the middle of October will tell us more.

Pacheco (2-3)

The Panthers entered the season as one of the favorites with a large number of returners, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Pacheco offense has been as high-powered as anticipated averaging 45 points and 520 yards of offense per game. Somehow that has only equated to two wins, however. Yielding 42 points per game doesn’t leave a lot of margin for error. The defense came alive in league play a season ago as Pacheco made an unexpected third-place run. The Panthers goals are slightly higher this season.

Patterson (1-4)

There’s no way to replace a game-changer like reigning MVP Michael Lawson, but even with his graduation, the Tigers entered the season with high expectations because of numerous returners from its conference-title squad. Nothing has gone to plan, beginning with senior quarterback Kevin Todd suffering a knee injury in the opening week. Patterson has played arguably the toughest nonconference schedule of everyone, but a loss to an average Madera Liberty team last week left many shaking their heads. The Tigers still have the players to right the ship, but a league-opening loss to Pacheco tonight could just as easily completely derail the train.

The second tier

Ceres (2-3)

The Bulldogs have arguably the best quarterback in the league in Chris Lubinsky, but a porous defense heaps a lot of pressure on his shoulders. Ceres has yielded just under 40 points per game and its lone victories have been shootouts with down Atwater and Johansen programs. Unless you have the athletes, throwing the ball 40 times a game has proven a difficult formula to win with at the high school level. The Bulldogs will get their chance to prove themselves upstarts, opening league with LB and Patterson.

Livingston (1-4)

With most of their stat leaders on both sides of the ball being juniors, the Wolves look a year away from competing. Other than a 14-10 victory over winless Le Grand, Livingston hasn’t been in a close ballgame. The biggest surprise may be how the Wolves have struggled to run the ball – a staple since Alex Gonzalez took over the program three years ago –amassing just 527 yards in five games. That’s put a lot of pressure on junior quarterback Eduardo Mendoza (750 yards, 5 TDs, 11 interceptions), whose had to pass out of a lot of third and longs. The defense has struggled against big, physical teams, getting gashed in the run game. With most of the WAC employing that approach, it could be a long final five weeks.

