Robbers stab cab driver then flee

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.comOctober 6, 2016 

A cab driver suffered multiple stab wounds in a robbery that occurred early Thursday as he drove two men to the Los Banos area, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The driver told deputies the men robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money and stabbed him four times before fleeing.

Deputies responded to the incident about 3:30 a.m. near Santa Fe Grade and Highway 165 in the Los Banos area.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to a Modesto hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition Thursday morning. Deputies said he was expected to survive.

The suspects were described as two Hispanic men about 5 feet-9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall who appeared to weigh between 120 and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the two suspects was asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-385-7472.

