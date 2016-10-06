Letters to the Editor (10/07/2016)

Jones and Duffy must be voted out

A special meeting of the Los Banos Unified School District board of trustees was called for Sept. 22 to discuss the possible censure of board member Tommy Jones. Jones has been arrested and charged with bribing another board member concerning the contract with Greg Opinski for the addition to the Mercey Springs Elementary School.

Trustees Anthony Pareira, Dennis Areias and Dominic Falasco showed up, but Jones, Carole Duffy, Marlene Smith and Ray Martinez failed to appear, citing prior commitments. Obviously, they did not want to go on record with their vote. So much for transparency. Duffy, Smith and Jones voted in favor of granting a contract for almost $300,000 more than the next closest bid, basically stealing money from our students to give to a shady contractor because this is what Jones wanted.

Although Martinez was not on the board at the time, he is obviously aligning himself with them. We don’t yet know how these people benefited from this deal, but I am sure that it will all come out during the investigation into Jones. It is absolutely imperative that Jones and Duffy be defeated and Falasco be re-elected in the upcoming election. We cannot allow any more CAC (Community Advocacy Coalition) members on our school board. If they get a majority, they will pursue their own agenda and there will not be enough money for the education of our children.

David Silva, Los Banos

Meeting displayed hatred, racism

A few teachers, and candidates Margaret Benson and Megan Goin-Soares, in a live feed, displayed their venomous hatred, racism and ugliness at its worst after a special school board meeting that was adjourned due to lack of a quorum. It was common knowledge that the only purpose for the meeting was to incite the crowd to further attack Tommy Jones.

After viewing the live feed, many residents have rallied to support not only Jones, but also CAC. They have expressed their disgust for the behavior of the teachers and candidates. The meeting was spearheaded by Dennis Areias, Anthony Parreira and LBTA President Jason Walsh. Despite Walsh’s efforts of emailing all 500-plus teachers, only a few decided to involve themselves in such a display of hatred and racism.

The crowd’s anger should have been directed at Areias and Parreira, both were cognizant of the lack of a quorum prior to the meeting. Board members had already been polled twice, therefore a lack of quorum was imminent. The letter delivered only confirmed the lack of a quorum, and provided the community an insight on the heinous motivations by Areias.

The live feed – a display of hatred and racism – is reminiscent of similar behavior during the civil rights movement in the 1960s. Areias wants to blame me personally, and CAC, yet, we have only utilized the Education and Election Codes, Proposition 209 and Civil Rights Act. In contrast, we have maintained civility.

Baldo Salcido, Los Banos

Salcido and CAC are misleading

I’m responding to Baldo Salcido’s smear campaign against school board member Dennis Areias. His claims are rarely based on facts. He gives misleading opinions and phony numbers, when writing about board member benefits and student test scores in his Letter to the Editor on Sept. 30. It’s a smoke screen designed to confuse the public and divert attention away from his board member friends Tommy Jones, Carole Duffy, Marlene Smith and Ray Martinez.

Let’s set the record straight. All seven board members are entitled to benefits, not just Areias as Baldo wants you to believe. The $300,000 he claims the district has paid Areias is not true. Baldo knows that.

What Baldo won’t write about:

Jones and Duffy voted against building Creekside Junior High. Jones, Duffy and Smith voted to hire local contractor Greg Opinski, going against the advice of Areias and the facilities committee for the expansion of Mercey Springs Elementary School.

A few days after the vote, Opinski and Jones were arrested and charged with bribery in order to secure this outrageously overpriced contract Opinski gave the board.

Next, Jones, Dufffy, Smith and Martinez failed to attend a board meeting to discuss Jones’ behavior and possible censure. Salcido was there but when asked to discuss the situation he refused and took off.

The common denominator in this disgraceful situation is Salcido, his CAC group and board members Jones, Duffy, Smith and Martinez. As a result of this mess the LBUSD Teachers Association is supporting candidates Margaret Benton, Megan Goin-Soares and Dominic Falasco in the upcoming election.

Please vote Nov. 8 for honesty, integrity and independent thinking to the school board. Our children deserve it.

Tom Bates, Los Banos

Thank you for the help and support

I would like to express my gratitude for the outpouring of love and kindness from friends, neighbors and relatives following the death of my wife, Carole. They made the loss so much easier on my family.

Also, thank you to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel for its outstanding service and guidance during a difficult time. Special thanks to Memorial Hospital Los Banos and the entire staff. During Carole’s time admitted, she received excellent care from doctors, nurses and all who treated her. Many thanks to Dos Palos Memorial Skilled Nursing facility during her stay there as well. Finally, a special thanks to Cathy Caropreso and Rachel Rodriguez.

Jerry Austin, Los Banos

Poverty rate will continue to climb

Friday’s story on the increase of residents in the poverty was shocking. If a family, or a couple, are at the poverty level, monetarily, and they have children, it is a no-brainer that the level will rise. I remember way back when, the question always asked between two people was: Can we afford to have a child at this time?

I believe that those that are in a bad financial situation and deliberately bring a child into that situation are either looking for some free handouts or are just not aware of the future the children will have to suffer. No matter what the reason, the poverty rate will continue to rise.

Carmelo Spada, Los Banos