Keeping Los Banos green by replacing dying trees

Keeping Los Banos green is a challenge. Not only are Los Banos lawns withering, local trees are suffering, too. Fortunately, the city is responding by replacing dying trees with different species better suited to surviving in Los Banos.

Unlike local lawns, which suffer from a lack of water, local trees are dying from other causes: old age and disease. Many Modesto ash trees, planted a half-century or more ago, have exceeded their life expectancy, with limbs and trunks dangerously cracked. Many Raywood ash trees are decaying from dieback disease.

The biggest issue is Raywood ash dieback, a fatal disease affecting this species nationwide, causing hundreds of trees around town to lose many –if not most –of their leaves. This disease has been affecting downtown trees so much that the city called in an arborist to analyze the trees’ conditions and give advice.

The arborist, David Kuhtz of Fresno, recognized how serious Raywood dieback has become and has recommended that nine of the downtown Raywood ash trees be removed and replaced with trees of other species. The arborist did note, however, that the methods the city has been using to save other Raywoods, including aggressively pruning dead branches and injecting fertilizer into the roots, have been working to some extent.

In downtown Los Banos, Raywoods will be replaced primarily with Chinese pistache trees. The arborist recommended this tree species because it doesn’t damage adjacent concrete, requires little maintenance and provides shade canopy while not obstructing signs and store fronts. Occasionally, the city will replace some Raywoods with the hardy Gingko biloba species.

The surviving 78 downtown Raywood ash trees will continue to be aggressively pruned and treated with phosphite and organic fertilizers in hopes of keeping them alive as long as possible. This approach will also be used as time and money permit in city parks and easements where Raywoods are suffering

The problem of Modesto ash trees dying in Los Banos is also severe, but for a different reason. Trees of this species have simply surpassed their expected 50-to-60-year life span and are dying from old age. Modesto ash were planted throughout much of Los Banos as a shade tree in the mid-20th century.

Most of the trees in Pacheco Park, a longtime landmark for visitors driving through Los Banos, are Modesto ash. There are 38 dying Modesto ash trees in Pacheco Park that need to be removed because they’re becoming safety hazards.

The city plans on replacing these Modesto ash with other varieties of trees, besides Chinese pistache and Gingko biloba, which have shown to be more resilient and long-lasting in the local soil and climate.

These hardy species include zelkova, magnolia, coastal live oak, valley oak, Chinese tallow, London plane (similar to sycamore) and Oklahoma redbud. (Owners of private property thinking of planting new trees would be wise to consult this tree list.)

It will take two to five years for the replacement process to be complete, due to limited funding and staffing. But the process will start this fall, once the weather cools.

For Los Banos residents who care deeply about city trees and green space, the city has a nonprofit fund available for donations to help with tree planting. It’s called, appropriately enough, the Plant-a-Tree Fund, which has been around since 1999 to help supplement the city’s limited tree replacement budget.

To plant a tree in an area that already has irrigation, it costs the city about $100, including the cost of the tree itself (in a 15-gallon container), soil amendment, fertilizer and stakes. Any person who contributes $100 to the Plant-a-Tree Fund would be assured a new city tree would be planted and maintained, primarily in places where dying trees had to be removed.

Anyone who wishes to contribute any amount can write a check to the Los Banos City Plant-a-Tree Fund and either drop it off at City Hall or mail it to the City of Los Banos, 520 J St., Los Banos, CA 93635.

I’ve known several Los Banosans who have contributed $100 to this fund in memory of a loved one and known that a tree was planted. Although there is no plaque next to the newly planted tree, the donor knows a living memorial is alive and thriving, providing shade, beauty and consolation for future generations. That seems to be an excellent way to remember someone.

Comments on the writings of John Spevak, a California Newspaper Publishers Association first-place award recipient for 2014, are encouraged, and can be sent to john.spevak@gmail.com.