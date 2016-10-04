Los Banos 2017 fireworks booth operators selected

— Seven community organizations have won the right to have a fireworks booth in Los Banos next summer.

The organizations are the Los Banos Band Foundation, Oasis Community Center, First Priority of the Central Valley, Los Banos Volunteer Fire Department, Soroptimist International of Los Banos, Los Banos Elks Lodge No. 2510 and Los Banos Tigers Youth Football.

The lottery was conducted Monday by the Los Banos Fire Department, which oversees the fireworks booth process.

These nonprofit organizations will be allowed to sell “safe and sane” fireworks from noon June 28 through 8 p.m. July 4, according to city ordinance.

The booths are required by ordinance to set up in commercial or industrial-use zones and follow regulations pertaining to signage, distance from electric or fire sources, and secure storage of fireworks when closed.

Alternates were also chosen at the lottery.

The first alternate was Los Banos United Methodist Church, and the second was the Los Banos Lions Club.

