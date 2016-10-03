Los Banos Tomato Festival educates on crop

— The sixth annual Los Banos Tomato Festival featured a variety of tomato-themed activities, games, contests, meals, and one extremely relevant question.

“Are tomatoes fruits or vegetables?” a fairgoer asked a Morning Star Co. representative on Saturday.

Many similar, saucy questions were answered by local tomato processing giants Kagome, Morning Star, Ingomar Packing and Paradise Tomato Kitchens during the fun and educational festival at the Los Banos Fairgrounds.

Thousands of people participated in dozens of tomato- and festival-themed activities such as carnival rides, music and art shows, a farmers market and cooking demonstrations. Tomatoes are one of the most important crops coming out of the Los Banos area, officials said.

“It’s fun, not too crowded and you learn interesting things,” said Patterson resident Thomas Marinos, who drove down to Los Banos for the festival for the third year with his wife and two friends. One of Marinos’ friends learned at the festival that planting basil alongside tomato plants helps repel pests.

Every year, the festival, a daylong event, is one of the largest fundraisers hosted by the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a huge event,” chamber Executive Director Bertha Faria said. “It brings awareness to the importance.”

Faria said she hoped the festival tops last year’s estimates of about 10,000 people and $70,000 raised in sponsorships.

Signs with facts about tomato crops and uses littered the fairgrounds, which featured dozens of food and shopping vendors.

The festival is a valuable asset for Los Banos’ local food producing and packing companies, officials said.

“It’s important for the industry to share what we do,” Kagome President Luis De Oliveira said, adding that it also helps to promote tomato-based products and inspire people to work for the company.

It’s also a good way to give back to Los Banos, which Morning Star marketing colleague Karrie Rufer identified as a “tight-knit community.”

“For us, it’s nice to meet the community and put on something fun that says ‘thank you,’ ” Rufer said.

Popular events were back, including the Tomato Chow Down and Tug-of-War contests.

This year, Cypress resident Charles Bill Jr. beat out last year’s Chow Down winner, Los Banos resident Zachary Monk, by almost one pound of tomatoes. Bill ate 4.7 pounds in five minutes. Monk came in second at 3.86 pounds, and Rocklin resident Angel Webster came in third at 3.7 pounds.

The victory came a day after Bill, a professional eater, won a hot dog eating contest in Redlands.

As in past festivals, the musical lineup changed with the Shakers Band, Red Pony Band, Cottonwood Creek, Kingdom Sound Band and Los Amigos Band taking the stage. New to the festival this year was a car show, “Royal Takeover,” held by Imperiouz.

More than 160 vehicles, including modified trucks, imports and classic cars, were registered this year, Imperiouz founder David Aldama said.

“It’s obviously a plus for all of us,” Aldama said about holding the car show with the festival this year, attracting car people to the festival and festivalgoers to the car show. Last year, the car show was held at Westside Elementary School.

Additional activities included a CrossFit Valley View competition, a wet canvas “Vine of Life” art exhibit, salsa judging, performances by Dance Explosion and Folklorico Dancers, a tomato quilt raffle, and a showing of “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.”

Several children’s activities kept the little ones busy, including an interactive musical performance with Wiley Rankin, the Little Mr. & Mrs. Tomato Contest, pony rides, bouncy inflatables, dance performances and a bubble-making station.

“We came last year, and the kids had a lot of fun,” said Los Banos resident Kimberly Bowden, who brought her children, friends, sister and other family members. “It’s good for kids to learn about how tomatoes are grown for everything.”

For many people, including Los Banos resident Nancy Caldera, it was their first time participating in the festival.

“It’s pretty big,” said Caldera, who recently moved to Los Banos from Salinas. “I was coming into town and saw the sign (for the festival). … The activities for kids are great.”

Ultimately, the goal of the festival is to educate the public on tomatoes and local producers and packers in a fun and unique way, local restaurant owner and chamber member Michael Amabile said. Ingomar, Paradise, Morning Star and Kagome set up informational areas with games.

Amabile said the Los Banos area used to be dubbed the tomato capital of the world until a few years ago when China took that mantle. Facts like that underscore the importance of the crop to the area.

And when it comes to questions about tomatoes, classifying the crop has been one of the most common, Amabile said.

“It’s a fruit,” he said. “But ( the Supreme Court in 1893) ruled it a vegetable,” because it is often cooked as a vegetable.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562