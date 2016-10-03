Los Banos FFA chapters’ first meeting draws record crowd

The Los Banos FFA Chapter and Pacheco High School FFA Chapter shared a kickoff meeting in August.

The meeting and annual BBQ was held at Pacheco High School for parents and students. The Los Banos FFA Chapter had 196 members present; the Los Banos Pacheco Chapter had 142 members, and approximately 250 parents were in attendance.

The FFA program empowers students to proactively stay involved in Agricultural Education through activities, leadership conferences and fairs. As the year progresses the Los Banos FFA Chapter will begin the nearly 80 activities planned for the upcoming months. These activities correspond to the national goals of the FFA origination which include premier leadership, personal growth, and career success.

In following this mission statement the chapter has plans to donate cans, toys, and coats to those less fortunate this fall, attend various leadership and teambuilding conferences throughout the year, and learn more about the always evolving Agricultural Industry at the World Ag Expo this spring.

In retrospect to the first meeting, the Los Banos FFA Chapter Vice President, Walter Borba, describes the night as, “a successful turnout from both schools.” Borba also explains, “The Los Banos FFA officer team is excited to witness freshmen grow within the program as well as say goodbye to current seniors as we reflect on their achievements and involvement that has benefited the chapter and community.”

The Los Banos FFA chapter has many big plans for the upcoming year and is grateful for all of the support from the community that continuously allows members to thrive.