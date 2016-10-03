Visalia mother pleads no contest in DUI crash that killed her son

— A Visalia mother involved in a crash north of Los Banos that killed her son has pleaded no contest to felony manslaughter and DUI charges.

Vanessa Bueno, 34, admitted to felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol with bodily injury, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.15, and two counts of child abuse.

During a court appearance Friday, she also pleaded to all enhancements with those charges.

Bueno’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17. Deputy District Attorney Travis Colby said Bueno could serve up to 11 years in jail.

Bueno was driving a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica northbound on Highway 165 just south of the Salt Slough Bridge at about 1 a.m. June 26 when the vehicle veered off the road into a dirt shoulder and overturned, landing in a field east of the highway, according to police.

Bueno’s 8-year-old son, Jordan Bueno, was ejected from the vehicle and died. Bueno and her 15-year-old daughter were injured, while her 1-year-old daughter was unharmed.

Jordan was the only one in the car not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562