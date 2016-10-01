Pacheco breaks in new turf in style

After two-plus months of patiently waiting for the completed renovations at Veterans Stadium, the Pacheco football team was in no hurry to go home on Friday night.

A triple-header with Edison of Stockton pushed the Panthers’ start time back to just before 8 p.m. and the party didn’t stop until almost 11 p.m. The length of the 66-27 victory was made all the more impressive by the fact that the entire fourth quarter was a running clock.

Pacheco (2-3) scored early and often, spreading the ball around. Senior Cody Allred particularly enjoyed his first taste of the new FieldTurf, rushing for over 100 yards and three touchdowns.

“It was was a good evening,” Panthers coach David Snapp said. “There was a nice crowd that was excited to be there. We got a lot of compliments on the look of the new turf. The freshmen and JV teams had some slips in their games, but I thought it played pretty well in our game. There’s definitely still some breaking in to do, but this was a good way to open up on it.

Edison (0-5) scored on its opening drive of the game, but the lead didn’t last long. Aric Barton hooked up with Chris Munoz for a 50-yard touchdown pass on the Panthers’ first play of the game and they never looked back.

Barton found Munoz for a pair of TD passes and Tk Teneng added a couple rushing scores as Pacheco took a commanding 46-19 lead into the break. Edison never threatened to get back int it.

“I thought we played well defensively tonight,” Snapp said. “Their quarterback is the real deal, but we did a nice job containing him. We created some pressure and rallied to the ball the few times he got the edge. We never really let him get free for the big play, and that was huge.

“Offensively we spread the ball around and were able to get everyone in the game tonight. With some of these shootouts, we haven’t had a lot of chances to get guys in, but everyone got lots of playing time tonight.”