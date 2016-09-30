Wild first week in CCC makes for tough predictions

Raise your hand if you thought El Capitan would be our only local team to start out 1-0 in the Central California Conference.

The CCC opened with some crazy games last week, including the Gauchos’ 21-7 upset of previously unbeaten Golden Valley. Meanwhile, across town, Pitman came back from a 20-point deficit at halftime to defeat Merced 34-27 with a touchdown in the final seconds.

Hey, we said last week the CCC race would be fun to watch, and it hasn’t disappointed so far. Predicting the games in the CCC hasn’t been easy.

We’ll see if we can get better as we go on. Let’s get to our games this week:

Buhach Colony (2-3, 0-1 CCC) at Golden Valley (4-1, 0-1) – This likely could play out as an elimination game as far as the playoffs are concerned. If Golden Valley can’t beat El Capitan and Buhach Colony, you can’t like the Cougars’ chances down the road against Pitman, Turlock and Merced. Same could be said for the Thunder if it can’t knock off Golden Valley; it’s hard to imagine them running the table the rest of the way.

I don’t feel strongly either way on this pick. Slight edge to the Cougars playing at home on homecoming night. Prediction: Golden Valley.

Merced (3-2, 0-1) at Atwater (0-4, 0-0) – The 47th annual Santa Fe Bowl could get out of hand early. Merced’s got a lot of firepower and is going to be a bit upset after letting a big lead get away last week against Pitman. The Falcons are still searching for their first win. Prediction: Merced.

Turlock (3-2, 1-0) at El Capitan (2-3, 1-0) – The Gauchos have proven they can play defense this year, holding Golden Valley to just seven points last week. Can El Capitan match up against a big, physical Turlock team? That’s what we’ll find out this week. The Gauchos will have their hands full trying to contain Turlock quarterback Danny Velasquez. Prediction: Turlock.

Los Banos (3-1) at Chowchilla (4-0) – This may be the marquee matchup of the week. Nobody has been more impressive than the Redskins, who have posted three shutouts in four games. The Tigers have had two weeks to get ready for the Chowchilla defense. Ronnie Reyes has rushed for 277 yards and four touchdowns in the last two games for Chowchilla. Prediction: Chowchilla.

Edison (0-4) at Pacheco (1-3) – The Panthers will unveil their new field turf this week at Veterans Stadium on campus. Pacheco has had two weeks to work on its defense and special teams after giving up 69 points against Buhach Colony in the last game. The Vikings don’t seem to have the explosiveness on offense to keep up with Pacheco. Prediction: Pacheco.

Delhi (4-0, 1-0 Southern League) at Gustine (2-2, 1-0) – Both teams opened Southern League play with victories last week. The Reds’ two losses have come against strong programs in Hilmar and Modesto Christian. Trever Flores and Oliver Perez have led Gustine’s offense this season. Delhi looks to be a strong SL contender. Prediction: Delhi.

Mariposa (1-3, 0-1) at Orestimba (3-1, 1-0) – Grizzlies sophomore Colton Weidner has thrown for 500 yards in the last two games, but Mariposa has dropped both games. Orestimba will also have to focus on Mariposa running back Josh Land, who has rushed for 596 yards and eight touchdowns. The Warrriors gutted out a close 17-7 win over Ripon Christian last week. Came close, but can’t pull the trigger on an upset here. Prediction: Orestimba.

Denair (2-2, 0-1) at Le Grand (0-4, 0-1) – The Bulldogs have struggled to get anything going offensively this season. Le Grand is averaging just six points per game. The Coyotes have shown an ability to put up points. Prediction: Denair.

Turlock Christian (1-3, 0-0 Central California Athletic Alliance) at Stone Ridge Christian (4-0, 1-0) – The Knights pulled one out last week against Brookside Christian with star running back Jonathan Collazo in and out of the lineup with an injured ankle. These two teams scrimmaged before the start of the season and Stone Ridge Christian dominated. Look for more of the same this week. Prediction: Stone Ridge Christian.

Kerman (3-2) at Dos Palos (2-2) – The Broncos have lost two in a row, including a 42-0 loss to Chowchilla last week. Kerman comes in with a balanced attack, led by quarterback Sean Chambers, who has thrown for 618 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with 493 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Prediction: Kerman.

Last week: 8-2 (50-9 season).

Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports