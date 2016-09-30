Upcoming events in Los Banos

Annual Tomato Festival

The sixth annual Los Banos Tomato Festival will be Saturday at the Los Banos Fairgrounds. The Tomato Festival is a free-admission event with food, vendors, entertainment and amusement rides. Thousands of people are expected to attend the event hosted by the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce to enjoy in the fun while learning about tomato crops through local vendors and processors. The festival starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

Charleston Fall Festival

The Charleston Parents Club is hosting its annual Fall Festival on Saturday at Charleston Elementary School, 18463 W. Charleston Road. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature games, food and prizes.

Songwriting workshop

Award-winning songwriter and singer Terry Brown will teach a songwriting workshop and perform some of his recorded songs Saturday. The workshop will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1143 Fifth St. A concert will follow the workshop at the Ted Falasco Arts Center from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The first 15 sign-ups will precede Brown’s performance with their best songs. Tickets to the workshop and concert are $40 each. Tickets to just the concert are $20 each, or $15 for students. Text 209-509-6806 to sign up or email Terry@terrybrownmusic.com for ticket information.

Women talk housing, construction

The Habitat for Humanity Westside Merced County is holding a kickoff event Monday at Espana’s Southwest Bar and Grill, 1460 E. Pacheco Blvd., to discuss fundraising and details for its 2017 sixth annual Women Build program.

The program is for women seeking to learn construction skills and to build homes and communities, as well as discussing the national housing crisis.

The kickoff event starts at 6 p.m. on the patio of Espana’s.

Author visit

International Latino author and community and civic leader Robert Renteria will visit Los Banos High School on Monday to participate in a question-and-answer session. The engagement will begin at about 10:15 a.m. in the Multipurpose Building. Renteria is the author of “From the Barrio to the Board Room,” which sophomores are reading in their English classes. Lunch will be provided by the Los Banos High School ag foods class.

Backpack donation

The Pacheco High School Interact Club has joined with its counterpart Los Banos Rotary to raise money to buy backpacks for foster children in the Los Banos area. At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the high school, the students, along with Rotarian members and other officials, will donate about 220 backpacks that were bought using funds raised by a backpack drive, “Shred It” events on campus and donations.

Senior open house

An open house for the Merced County Living Well Cafe will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Los Banos Community Center, 645 Seventh St. The senior-oriented event will include a meal. Call 209-761-7131 for more details.

Tule Elk Day

The San Luis National Wildlife Refuge will host Tule Elk Day on Oct. 8. The celebration of the unique animal that survived extinction will feature presentations, tours, exhibits and displays at the refuge, 7376 S. Wolfsen Road in Los Banos. Visitors will be able to observe and learn about the elk herd inside their habitat via tours using refuge vans. Advance sign-ups for tours, which will be at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., are recommended by calling 209-826-3508. Speakers include wildlife photographer Doug Ridgway and Cristen Langner from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Historical Lodge breakfast

The Odd Fellows of LaFayette Historical Lodge 65 are hosting their monthly breakfast Oct. 9 from 8 to 11 a.m. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and french toast. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $6 for people ages 12 and up, $3 for children ages 7-12, and free for children 6 and under.

March against domestic violence

The annual Peace for Families event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12. The walk, hosted by the Valley Crisis Center, will start at Pacheco Park and end at the Los Banos Police Annex building. After the walk, there will be food, drinks, music and prizes. One “exceptionally strong survivor” will also share their story. The Valley Crisis Center is seeking monetary donations or refreshments for the event. Contact the Valley Crisis Center for more detail at 209-725-7900, or stop by the office at 545 J St.

Farm-to-Table dinner

The Los Banos Downtown Association is holding a Farm-to-Table dinner event Oct. 13 in downtown Los Banos. The cost of tickets for the fundraiser are $75 each. Tickets are available at Pearson’s Jewelers, Fleur de Lis, The Country Duck and Positive Changes. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. Limited seating is available and reservations are required.

Harvest festival

The Circle of Love group is hosting an Arts and Crafts Boutique on Oct. 14 at the Los Banos Community Center, 645 Seventh St. The event includes a $5 salad bar luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Gloria Mendonca at 209-826-1059 for questions.

Smorgasbord dinner

St. John’s Lutheran Church is holding its annual Smorgasbord Dinner event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the church, 250 W. Adams Ave. The fundraising dinner is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-10 and free for children under 4. The menu includes roast pork, Swedish meatballs, potatoes in white gravy, cabbage rolls and more. For tickets, call the church office at 209-826-2474 between 9 a.m. and noon.

Art sale for library

The Friends of the Los Banos Library is hosting an art sale and social from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the library, 1312 S. Seventh St. The sale will feature music, appetizers and original small works of art from local artists. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Phoenix Books, or by calling Colleen Menefee at 209-489-9202 or Patti Ryan at 209-826-3601.

Holiday boutique

New Bethany Residential Care will hold a Holiday Boutique on Nov. 3 in the retirement center’s auditorium, 1441 Berkeley Drive. The free event includes artisan booths, appetizers and wine, a silent auction and a “bountiful bakery.” A raffle also will be held with prizes of a $100 gas card, year pass for dinner for two at Espana’s Restaurant, $500 cash and a two-night, three-day stay at Cayucos. All proceeds from the event will go to New Bethany.

