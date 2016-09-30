Pacheco set for long-awaited home debut

The long wait is over.

After fighting through one of the worst home surfaces that all of Merced County of much of the Sac-Joaquin Section had to offer the last six and a half years, the Pacheco football team is ready to christen its new FieldTurf playing surface this evening.

The players got to break in the newly finished Veterans Field surface at practice on Thursday and will show it off to an expected capacity home crowd tonight when the Panthers play host to Edison of Stockton. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

“Everybody is definitely excited,” Pacheco coach David Snapp said. “They spent the last week gluing down all the final details. The first question at practice on Monday was when were we going to be able to test it out. I’m expecting it to be like the field we played on at Heritage. They had just resurfaced it and were playing their first home game that night. It was stiff, felt a little like a brillo pad.

“The first home game of the year is usually a big crowd anyway. Then you throw in the reopening of the stadium and I’m expecting we’re going to have a huge crowd out to see it.”

The Panthers (1-3) are going to need all the energy they can get coming off of a 69-54 loss to Buhach Colony two weeks ago. While winning the Western Athletic Conference remains the ultimate goal, Snapp acknowledges that heading into league play 2-3 would significantly improve Pacheco’s playoff chances.

“I told our guys that this is a big game for us,” Snapp said. “We’ve got to get on a roll and still haven’t put together a four-quarter performance. The bye week gave us an opportunity to get away a little bit and clear our heads. We dedicated most of the week to the special teams mistakes that cost us in the Buhach game. Edison hasn’t had a lot of success so far, but they look a lot like Chavez.

“They look like they play street ball sometimes, but they still have athletes that can hurt us is we don’t stay disciplined.”

That’s a word that will be heard quite a bit by both Los Banos schools tonight as Los Banos High takes a short trip to state runner up Chowchilla for what might be the best game in the area.

The Redskins are an efficient machine on both sides of the ball, averaging 375 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns per game while posting shutouts in three of their four contests. Chowchilla (4-0) is coming off of a 42-0 thrashing of Dos Palos a week ago.

“There’s no doubt that this is going to be the best team we’ve played,” Tigers coach Dustin Caropreso said. “They’re so good and well coached at what they do. And the problem is, it’s so funky on both sides of the ball, it’s impossible to emulate in practice. I went to watch them play against Dos Palos last week and they’re every bit as good as advertised.

“That’s why we scheduled the way we did. Here’s an opportunity to go up against a team that was playing in a state bowl game a year ago.”

Caropreso said he thought Los Banos (3-1) would have the biggest line that Chowchilla will have faced on the season and he hopes the Tigers’ tempo gives them trouble. He also intends to take some things straight out of Central Valley Christian’s playbook and test the Redskin secondary.

“Central Valley Christian is the only team to give them trouble so far and they threw the ball all over the place,” Caropreso said. “There’s some holes in that secondary right now and hopefully it’s something we can exploit. Christian Corral is going to get the chance to air it out this week.”

Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports